Tourism players eye India, Australia as new growth markets for Cebu

TOURISM players in Cebu are strengthening their focus on India and Australia as emerging source markets, following the sharp decline in Chinese arrivals in recent years.

Alice Queblatin, president of the Cebu Alliance of Tour Operations Specialists, said the industry was forced to recalibrate after Chinese outbound travel slowed, creating a significant volume gap that few markets could immediately fill.

“When the Chinese left, for obvious reasons, there was no other market that could really come in volume. It had to be India,” Queblatin said, noting that India remains one of the few outbound markets capable of delivering large group travel to the Philippines.

India: Volume-driven opportunity

India has emerged as a key target market, particularly for incentive travel and group tours. According to Queblatin, connectivity has made the market viable for Cebu, with Indian travelers typically routing through London or Middle Eastern hubs such as Dubai before flying onward to the Philippines.

“India is connected to us. Most inquiries come via London. There are many airlines flying through Dubai, making it relatively accessible,” she said.

The Philippine News Agency earlier reported that Israel’s national carrier, EL AL Airlines, announced plans to introduce non-stop or direct flights between Israel and the Philippines by 2027.

In particular, departures from Israel are expected to start in March 2027, while flights departing from Manila remain subject to regulatory approvals.

Australia: Direct flights

boost arrivals

Besides the Indian market, Queblatin also cited Australia as a fast-growing inbound market, driven largely by improved air connectivity.

The entry of direct flights by Jetstar to Mactan-Cebu International Airport has significantly strengthened travel flows between Australia and Cebu.

“With direct flights into Cebu, Australia has become a new market that’s building up,” she said.

Australian travelers, she added, tend to favor adventure-driven and experiential packages.

“We discovered they like adventure. They like engaging with people,” Queblatin said, noting strong interest in island-hopping, diving, waterfalls, and community-based tourism activities.

Chinese market remains

Manila-led

While Cebu continues to receive Chinese tourists, Queblatin said many transactions are still handled through Manila-based operators or established Chinese-linked agencies. She expressed optimism that direct inquiries to Cebu-based operators will eventually increase as travel normalizes.

“We hope that soon the inquiries will be bigger,” she said.

Industry stakeholders remain cautiously optimistic that diversified source markets — particularly India and Australia — can help cushion Cebu’s tourism sector from overreliance on any single country, while strengthening the island’s position as a multi-market international destination. / KOC