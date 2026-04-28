Tourist arrivals to Hanoi to reach over 12M from Jan. to April

VIETNAM’S capital, Hanoi, is estimated to have welcomed 12.14 million tourist visits in the first four months of the year, up 20.9 percent from a year earlier, the Vietnam News Agency reported Tuesday, April 28, 2026.

Tourism revenue is expected to climb 22.8 percent year on year to 50.86 trillion Vietnamese dong (about US$2.03 billion), said the report, citing the municipal Department of Tourism.

In April alone, the city hosted an estimated 3.09 million visitor trips, up 13.3 percent compared to the same period last year, with domestic travelers accounting for the majority at 2.31 million and international arrivals at more than 780,100.

The city has an accommodation network of 3,761 establishments offering more than 71,000 rooms, the report added. / Xinhua