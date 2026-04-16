Tourist 'overcharged' in Lapu-Lapu island tour

A TOURIST visiting Lapu-Lapu City said he spent nearly P15,000 during a trip to Barangay Mactan, claiming he was allegedly overcharged through excessive and undisclosed fees for island hopping, transportation and other services.

City officials have launched an investigation into the incident and identified three individuals as “canvassers,” or middlemen who allegedly impose excessive charges or add markups on tour services.

The tourist said he was initially charged P5,500 for an island-hopping trip in Barangay Mactan, based on an Instagram video he posted on April 12, 2026. He said he was later asked to pay additional fees that were not disclosed at the start, including P900 for visits to three islands for two people and P1,200 for two 10-minute jeepney rides.

The tourist said he refused to pay the P900 additional fee for the island visits. He added that he was asked to pay about P10,000 for beach trips. According to tourism officials, standard rates are priced at around P7,000 to P8,000.

He said he paid P5,000 for a 15-minute parasailing activity. He also said he was pressured into paying P1,500 for sea urchins and oysters, even though he did not intend to buy them, and spent another P1,600 on lunch, beer, snacks and seafood for the group.

In the same video, the tourist said it was his sixth visit to the Philippines but the first time he experienced being “scammed,” expressing frustration over being double-charged and misinformed throughout the trip.

“This kind of scammer, makes the tourism industry (go) down! Because of some people like them, (tourists) will not come anymore and prefer to choose other places,” the tourist said.

The video has garnered 413 reactions, 252 comments, 48 reposts and 240 shares on Instagram as of Thursday afternoon, April 16.

Officials raise concerns

Lone District Rep. Junard Chan raised concerns over the integrity of local tourism services, warning that such incidents could damage the city’s reputation.

“Grabe kapataas sa singil sa transportation, sa island hopping ug sa pagkaon. Di mahimo ni ilang gibuhat,” Chan said.

(Charges for transportation, island hopping, and food were excessively high. What they did is unacceptable.)

Chan said both the City Government and private tourism stakeholders have been working to attract more visitors, and incidents like this could undermine those efforts.

CTO head Garry Lao confirmed authorities have identified three individuals allegedly involved. He said he immediately coordinated with the Tourist Police after learning about the complaint, which reportedly took place near a supermarket in Mactan. Information gathered from other individuals in the area corroborated the tourist’s claims.

Lao said any penalties, summons or further action against the individuals will be determined by Chan.

Regulation and oversight

While accredited tour guides are monitored in Lapu-Lapu City, Lao said some transactions involve “canvassers” who negotiate prices and add markups, often resulting in overcharging.

He advised tourists to coordinate directly with accredited guides, barangay officials or the Tourist Police to avoid similar incidents.

“We understand that we are in the middle of a crisis, but we should not take advantage in ways that could damage our industry. Tourism is slowly recovering, we are slowly recovering, and it’s unfortunate this happened,” Lao said in Cebuano.

Lao said steps are being finalized to strengthen regulation at the barangay level, including stricter oversight of tourism-related activities and standard pricing for services such as island hopping and entrance fees.

Public reaction

Comments on the tourist’s video reflected concern over the incident. One netizen said increasing cases of overcharging targeting visitors point to weak support systems that distort Filipino values such as hospitality.

“It is deeply saddening and infuriating to see this happen and become normalized. Hospitality is supposed to be the national identity of the Filipino people, but systemic corruption has turned that warmth into a commodity that forces a dark evolution of our ‘resilience’ where the survivalist spirit of ‘diskarte’ is twisted into a tool for exploitation,” the netizen said.

Another commenter also expressed disappointment, saying such incidents make it difficult to trust fellow citizens during vacations due to experiences of exploitation. / DPC