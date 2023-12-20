Tourist rest area opens in Moalboal

THE Department of Tourism (DOT) opened its fourth Tourist Rest Area (TRA) in Cebu and seventh in the country in Barangay Tunga, Moalboal, Cebu on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023.

Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco praised the new facility and described it as one having a detailed and creatively designed TRA in the south of Cebu.

“Secretaries of tourism have come and gone, but it is only now that under the leadership of Secretary Frasco that Tourist Rest Areas are sprouting all over the country,” said Cebu 7th District Rep. Peter John Calderon, during the inauguration and turnover of TRA Moalboal.

Calderon said the lack of tourists rest areas in the country is among the feedback he’s been getting from tourists when they come to the Philippines, especially Cebu.

“There is a need for TRAs, and many have overlooked (this),” added Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia.

The governor finds the TRAs helpful to the country’s visitors. She is hoping that all municipalities will have their own TRA.

Garcia said she already promised four towns in Camotes and Sogod that they’ll have their own TRAs. This is in addition to Pinamungajan, Bogo, Dumanjug and Santander to be funded by the Cebu Provincial Government.

Moreover, Frasco sees the TRA not just to provide convenience to tourists but also to serve as an avenue for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to flourish and promote their local products.

Frasco clarified that the DOT doesn’t get a profit from the TRA as the income will go directly to the local government unit’s coffers and

the MSMEs.

The TRA Moalboal features sweet and savory items that are locally made by high school students of Moalboal such as bago tea (from a local plant grown in a highland barangay in Molaboal), moringa muffins, sweet potato and carrot cupcakes.

Moalboal Mayor Inocentes Cabaron said the TRA is a welcome development in the town of Moalboal, one of Cebu’s tourism hotspots known for its pristine beaches, sardine run and diving spots.

Cabaron said Barangay Tunga is the best location for the TRA despite it being a kilometer away from the town proper. He plans to convert the establishment into a full-air conditioned facility.

TRA Moalboal currently employs three workers, Cabaron said they’ll be hiring more when the need arises.