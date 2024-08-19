Tourist van driver nabbed in buy-bust in Liloan, Cebu

A TOURIST van driver who reportedly sidelined selling illegal drugs was arrested during a buy-bust in Purok Cogon, Barangay San Vicente, Liloan, Cebu, at 2:40 p.m. on Monday, August 19, 2024.

The suspect was identified as a certain Julius Antony, 38, a resident of Purok Tambis, Sitio Tabuk Lamac, Barangay Yati of the said municipality.

Taken from him were 5.2 grams of alleged shabu with a standard drug price of P35,360 and P500 in buy-bust money.

The Drug Enforcement Unit of Liloan Police Station conducted the anti-illegal drug operation against the suspect after confirming reports about his illegal drug activity. (DVG, TPT)