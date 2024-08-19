Cebu

Tourist van driver nabbed in buy-bust in Liloan, Cebu

Tourist van driver nabbed in buy-bust in Liloan, Cebu

A TOURIST van driver who reportedly sidelined selling illegal drugs was arrested during a buy-bust in Purok Cogon, Barangay San Vicente, Liloan, Cebu, at 2:40 p.m. on Monday, August 19, 2024.

The suspect was identified as a certain Julius Antony, 38, a resident of Purok Tambis, Sitio Tabuk Lamac, Barangay Yati of the said municipality.

Taken from him were 5.2 grams of alleged shabu with a standard drug price of P35,360 and P500 in buy-bust money.

The Drug Enforcement Unit of Liloan Police Station conducted the anti-illegal drug operation against the suspect after confirming reports about his illegal drug activity. (DVG, TPT)

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph