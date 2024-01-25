Tourists delight in Bogo’s culture, cuisine on last day of Suroy Suroy

TOURISTS concluded a delightful day in Bantayan Island, returning to mainland Cebu and heading to Bogo City on Thursday, January 25, 2024, marking the final day of the Suroy Suroy Sugbo northern escapade.
In upland Barangay Dakit, visitors enjoyed a feast for the senses with scrumptious delights and captivating cultural performances.
Bogo City, the 11th stopover in the three-day itinerary, stood out as the sole city on the entire tour.
Tourists had the opportunity to savor the city's pride delicacy, pintos, a sweet yet filling steamed rice corn tamale.CEBU. Participants of the Suroy Suroy Sugbo arrive at the C88 Leisure Park in Barangay Dakit, Bogo City past 12 p.m. Thursday, January 25, 2024. Bogo City is the first stop of the third day itinerary of the Suroy Suroy Sugbo northern escapade 2024.
The city, known for its vibrant culture, once celebrated the Pintos Festival every May 26, coinciding with the feast of St. Vincent Ferrer.
But in 2023, the city aimed to revive the traditional courtship folk dance during the annual fiesta, bringing back to life its old celebration known as the Kuyayang Festival.
They were also serenaded by the rondalla group from the City of Bogo Science and Arts Academy in Bogo City who won the grand prize in the Youth Rondalla category during the National Music Competition for Young Artists in Manila City last November 2023.
As visitors indulged in a diverse array of Pinoy classic favorites during lunch, the lively Kuyayang Festival dancers showcased their talents, adding a touch of traditional flair to the Suroy Suroy Sugbo experience.
Pia Piquero, a first-time participant in Suroy Suroy Sugbo, expressed her appreciation for the cultural performances. But she admitted that she hoped to see more of Bogo rather than the almost two-hour program of the event.
Bogo City, a sixth-class component city located 101 kilometers north of Cebu City, can be reached via a two-hour bus ride from Cebu City. (KJF)