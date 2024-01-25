Tourists delight in Bogo’s culture, cuisine on last day of Suroy Suroy

TOURISTS concluded a delightful day in Bantayan Island, returning to mainland Cebu and heading to Bogo City on Thursday, January 25, 2024, marking the final day of the Suroy Suroy Sugbo northern escapade.

In upland Barangay Dakit, visitors enjoyed a feast for the senses with scrumptious delights and captivating cultural performances.

Bogo City, the 11th stopover in the three-day itinerary, stood out as the sole city on the entire tour.

Tourists had the opportunity to savor the city's pride delicacy, pintos, a sweet yet filling steamed rice corn tamale.CEBU. Participants of the Suroy Suroy Sugbo arrive at the C88 Leisure Park in Barangay Dakit, Bogo City past 12 p.m. Thursday, January 25, 2024.