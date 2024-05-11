Tourists indulge in culinary delights in Pilar, Ponson Island

TOURISTS savored the offerings of one of the most remote island towns of Cebu, the municipality of Pilar at Ponson Island.

Participants arrived on Saturday morning, May 11, 2024, at the Pilar Port, the first stop of the two-day Suroy Suroy Sugbo "Enchanting Camotes Group of Islands."

They were greeted with scrumptious seafood delights, including imbaw shells, saang, tuyom, and swaki.

Tourists were also treated to classic Filipino savory dishes like pork humba and bistek, complemented by the smoky goodness of grilled shrimp, eggplant, and the irresistible lechon.

Pilar Mayor Manuel Santiago said that his town is almost 100 kilometers away from the seat of the Cebu Provincial Government and takes at least three hours of sea travel.

However, Santiago said that despite the distance, the provincial government has not forgotten the island town.

He added that Suroy-Suroy Sugbo is among the programs of Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia to place the island on the radar of tourists, which will expedite the development of the island.

Despite its remoteness, Ponson Island has its place in the country’s history as it served as one of the passage islands during the expeditionary journey of the Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan back in 1521.

The town official hoped that tourists had an amazing time enjoying the culinary journey and that they would consider revisiting in the future to enjoy the town's beautiful beaches.

Among the honored guests were Senator Lito Lapid and his son, Mark Lapid, the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (Tieza), who arrived with the governor at Pilar Municipal Gym.

The senator, in his speech, pledged P1 million to the island town of Pilar in the form of financial assistance to the town.

He added that he would also extend assistance to other towns of the Camotes Group of Islands.

Pilar is one of the towns, along with Poro, San Francisco, and Tudela, situated on the Camotes Group of Islands, located in the northeastern portion of Cebu province. (EHP)