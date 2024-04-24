Town dads OK new route of Vallacar bus

BUSES from Cebu City will now go up to the mountains of Argao, drawing concern from habal-habal (motorcycle-for-hire) drivers but cheers from the residents of the southern Cebu town.

The local government unit (LGU) of Argao announced that following a public consultation in Barangay Taloot on April 17, most of the residents and the town’s councilors approved the new route that Vallacar Transit Inc. (VTI), which operates the Ceres Bus Liner, had applied for before the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, which is the Cebu City to Anajao via Taloot route and vice versa.

The charge would be P154 for the trip from Cebu City to Barangay Anajao and vice versa.

The trip to Barangay Taloot from Anajao, and vice versa, would cost only P44.

Four buses would ply the new route.

The 12 barangays covered by the new route are Anajao, Apo, Tulang, Mompeller, Lengigon, Colawin, Gutlang, Langub, Mandilikit, Sumaguan, Capio-and Taloot.

Roldan Calba, president of the association of habal-habal drivers in the area, was quoted by the LGU as saying that the habal-habal drivers initially opposed the idea but realized that they could not do anything about it, so they just gave in.

“Una, supak unta mi pero niadtong bulan sa Pebrero, kadaghanan namong mga habal-habal driver, misurrender na lang, mao ni karon mo-uyon na lang mi. Hinaot lang pud nga di mi talikdan sa konseho” Calba said.

He asked the town council not to turn its back on them.

In response, the council requested VTI to prioritize the habal-habal drivers when it begins to hire workers for the new route.

Marlo Bulandres, VTI operations manager, said VTI would need 50 drivers, conductors and mechanics, whom the company would pay P468 per day, plus allowances.

The LGU said the trips may begin in the coming weeks.

Without saying whether the trips had begun, the LGU announced on Wednesday, April 24, the following as the initial schedule for the Anajao to Cebu City trips via Taloot: Anajao to Cebu City, 4 a.m., 5 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.; Cebu City to Anajao, 5 a.m., 7 a.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

It, however, warned that the schedule may change depending on the requests of the commuters. / CTL