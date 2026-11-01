Town requires meat inspection amid suspected swine fever case

A SUSPECTED case of African swine fever (ASF) in a neighboring town has prompted Santander, Cebu’s southernmost municipality, to tighten controls on the movement of pigs and require residents to have their hogs inspected before slaughter.

In a public advisory issued Friday, Oct. 30, 2026, the Santander Municipal Government said it implemented border control measures to prevent the entry and spread of swine diseases.

“Ang pagpatuman sa Border Control usa sa mga lakang sa atong lungsod aron malikayan nga makasulod ug mokaylap ang sakit sa baboy, kani mahitungod kay adunay ‘suspected case’ sa silingang lungsod,” the advisory said.

(The implementation of border control is one of the measures undertaken by our town to prevent the entry and spread of swine diseases, following a suspected case in a neighboring town.)

Slaughter inspection

The local government urged residents to have their pigs inspected before slaughter, even if the meat is intended solely for personal consumption.

The advisory did not identify the neighboring town where the suspected case was reported.

The move comes as Cebu continues to strengthen measures against ASF, a highly contagious viral disease among domestic and wild pigs that can have a mortality rate of up to 100 percent.

Santander Mayor Marites Buscato and Public Information Office Head Gemma Cortes did not answer calls from SunStar Cebu on Friday.

The Santander Municipal Agriculture Office also did not respond to calls made on Sunday, Nov. 1.

Ginatilan outbreak

The advisory follows the ASF outbreak in Ginatilan, another southern Cebu town. Provincial Veterinarian Mary Rose Vincoy declared the outbreak contained on Oct. 20, after 60 blood samples collected from pigs in the municipality’s 12 initially unaffected barangays tested negative.

Santander is near Ginatilan, where ASF cases were detected in September. Santander is bordered by Samboan and Oslob.

The outbreak was first detected in the upland barangays of Cagsing and Calabawan in September, prompting movement restrictions, slaughter bans and border controls.

Vincoy said the Provincial Veterinary Office found no secondary infections after laboratory testing using real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR).

The provincial veterinary team also completed the required 14-day surveillance period before withdrawing its field personnel.

Despite the containment declaration, Ginatilan continued to require local government approval for hog slaughtering, with meat inspectors monitoring the activity and tracing the animals’ origins.

Live hog entry

Gov. Pamela Baricuatro issued Executive Order (EO) 55 on Oct. 26, allowing the entry of live hogs into the province only if they are intended for immediate slaughter at accredited facilities for lechon preparation.

The order requires shipments to carry complete documents, including a valid shipping permit, veterinary health certificate and negative ASF RT-PCR test results.

Live hogs must also be transported directly to a National Meat Inspection Service-accredited slaughterhouse. They cannot be kept for breeding or resale.

Shipments with incomplete documentation, without a declared slaughterhouse or those entering through unauthorized ports may be confiscated, forfeited or returned to their place of origin.

The order also requires authorities, including the Cebu Port Authority, Philippine Coast Guard, police and local government units (LGUs), to enforce the restrictions at ports and checkpoints.

EO 55 came after the Province’s earlier restrictions on the entry of live hogs and pork products from ASF-affected areas, including Negros Island.

Cebu’s hog industry is valued at around P20 billion, according to Provincial Government figures based on Philippine Statistics Authority and Department of Agriculture data.

Baricuatro earlier issued EO 36 on June 26, directing LGUs and concerned agencies to activate their respective ASF task forces and strengthen surveillance, biosecurity and border control measures.

She later signed EO 39 on July 7, prohibiting the entry of live hogs and fresh and processed pork products from Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental and other provinces with confirmed ASF cases. The restriction was subsequently extended through EO 44.

ASF does not infect humans and cannot be transmitted to people through the consumption of pork, according to animal health authorities. The virus, however, can spread among pigs through infected animals, contaminated meat, clothing, footwear, vehicles and other materials.

The Santander LGU urged residents to cooperate with its preventive measures to protect the town’s hog population. / CDF