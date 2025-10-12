Town turns relief waste into rebuilding materials

THE Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office (Menro) of Daanbantayan has come up with an eco-friendly innovation through its “waste-to-resource” program to address the surge of relief goods, mostly made out of plastic, following the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck northern Cebu on Sept. 30, 2025.

This initiative turns plastic waste into construction materials to help residents rebuild homes damaged by the earthquake.

In a statement from Menro Daanbantayan on Monday, Oct. 6, residents can exchange every two kilograms of plastic bottles or residual plastics — such as packaging from relief goods — for either three eco hollow blocks or two bags of eco-sand made from shredded glass bottles.

The program also utilizes “Ecobricks,” which are plastic bottles packed tightly with residual plastics.

Menro said the program aims to reduce plastic waste while promoting sustainable rebuilding efforts in the municipality.

“This initiative not only addresses waste management but also helps our fellow Kandayan-ons rebuild stronger and more resilient homes,” reads a portion of the statement.

Menro Daanbantayan urged residents to participate, emphasizing that the project reflects the town’s commitment to sustainability and community recovery.

In a report from SunStar Cebu on May 11, Menro Daanbantayan, in an effort to reduce plastic waste, was already giving a kilogram of rice to residents in exchange for a kilogram of plastics through its “Ecobricks Mo, Bigas Ko” program.

As of press time, SunStar Cebu has reached out to Menro Daanbantayan through the Facebook account of the developer of the initiative but has yet to receive a reply. / CDF