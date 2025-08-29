Towns, city upgrade to ASF pink zone

FOUR more local government units (LGUs) in Negros Oriental are upgrading to the African swine fever (ASF) pink zone, which will allow them to transport hogs to other provinces, the Provincial Veterinary Office (PVO)

said Friday, Aug. 29, 2025.

PVO information officer Jaymar Vilos told the Philippine News Agency that the municipalities of Amlan, Tanjay City, Dauin and Zamboanguita are completing the requirements for upgrading their ASF zone status.

A pink status means the area is a buffer zone where there are no ASF cases. However, the LGU must implement strict biosecurity and surveillance activities to prevent outbreaks.

This brings the total number of LGUs in Negros Oriental that have already upgraded their buffer zone status to seven.

Vilos urged the other LGUs to apply for an upgrade so that they can avail of government benefits like indemnification for culled hogs and the National Livestock Program repopulation grant.

“Hog farmers’ associations in LGUs who have upgraded will receive farm stocks and inputs to revive their livelihoods,” said Vilos adding that the town of Amlan has recently been granted the repopulation grant.

Vilos believes some LGUs may not have applied for the upgrade to the ASF pink zone due to the tedious requirements or because they have no market for their hogs or pork outside the province and are content with selling locally.

Meanwhile, three other LGUs — Valencia, Manjuyod, and Bais City have been elevated to the yellow zone, also known as the surveillance zone.

A yellow zone is an area considered high-risk for the ASF due to factors like a large swine population or significant trade in pigs and pork, even if there had been no confirmed cases of the disease detected there. / PNA