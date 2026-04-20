Toxic air grips Cebu

A SEVERE drop in air quality driven by local emissions and stagnant weather patterns has triggered health alerts, underscoring systemic environmental vulnerabilities in the region.

Gov. Pamela Baricuatro has directed provincial and district hospitals to remain on heightened alert amid the haze affecting parts of Cebu. Cebu Provincial Information Office head Ainjeliz “AJ” dela Torre-Orong stated that hospital chiefs and doctors have been informed to stay prepared for possible health concerns.

“We don’t want to cause any panic, mas maayo lang na andam ta (It is best that we are prepared),” said Orong.

The public is urged to remain indoors as much as possible and to wear N95 masks when going outside if necessary. As part of the Cebu Provincial Government’s measures, the Emergency Operations Center of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office has been placed on 24/7 operations to monitor the ongoing situation. The governor is also seeking further recommendations from the Office of Civil Defense and the Department of Health (DOH) before issuing a formal memorandum, said Orong. She added that the memorandum will be released immediately once the recommendations are available. Baricuatro has also asked for regular updates from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

Why the haze persists

The Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) 7 attributes the ongoing haze in Metro Cebu primarily to elevated levels of fine particulate matter from localized sources, compounded by hot weather and weak wind conditions. EMB 7 Senior Environment Management Specialist Arthur Calupig detailed the nature of these pollutants.

“Kaning particulates naa ni siyay tulo ka klase — naay total suspended particulate (TSP), particulate matter (PM) 10 ug PM 2.5. Nag vary og naglahi-lahi ni siya depende sa gidak-on particulates (These particulates come in three types—total suspended particulates, particulate matter 10 and PM 2.5. They vary and differ depending on the size of the particulates),” he said. “Ang atong gi-monitor karun nga PM 2.5, meaning 2.5 micrometers ang gidak-on sa usa ka particle (What we are monitoring now is PM 2.5, which means the size of a single particle is 2.5 micrometers).”

Wind monitoring showed airflow coming from the northeast, but conditions remain generally stagnant, preventing the air from clearing.

“Kon taas ang temperature unya dili kaayo kusog ang hangin, hinay ang dispersion sa atong pollutants… pirmi rana naa sa hangin (When the temperature is high and the wind isn’t very strong, the dispersion of our pollutants is slow... they just stay in the air),” he said.

Unlike previous haze events in 2015 and 2019 linked to transboundary smoke, the current episode has no confirmed external source. The pollution stems largely from local emissions, including fugitive dust from unpaved roads, material handling, vehicle emissions and industrial sources.

“Based lang, wala man gyud mi matan-aw nga external or lain nga mga factor, localized emission gyud (Based on that, we really don’t see any external or other factors; it’s definitely localized emission),” Calupig said.

The bigger picture

The concentration of particulate matter has pushed air quality into dangerous territory. Monitoring data showed that poor air quality is concentrated in Metro Cebu, particularly at the Talisay City station, while the mountainous terrain of Toledo has helped limit the spread of pollutants there.

“Karun ang atong monitoring station nga nagdagan is naa raman sa Talisay. Naa sab tay monitoring sa Toledo but good to say nga okay ang level sa PM 2.5 didto (Right now, the only monitoring station we have running is in Talisay. We also have monitoring in Toledo, but it’s good to say that the PM 2.5 levels there are okay),” he said.

“Ang PM 2.5… nakarecord ta og 50.3 micrograms per cubic meter nga ang equivalent nga air quality index is 177 (For PM 2.5... we recorded 50.3 micrograms per cubic meter, which has an equivalent air quality index of 177),” he said. “Ang atong safety limit sa PM 2.5 concentrations is only 35 micrograms per cubic meter, imagine ni-exceed na gyud kay 50.3 atong natala. Ang 177 nga AQI, buot pasabot ‘very unhealthy’ (Our safety limit for PM 2.5 concentrations is only 35 micrograms per cubic meter; imagine, we’ve really exceeded it since we recorded 50.3. An AQI of 177 means it is ‘very unhealthy’),” he added.

Because of their microscopic size, PM2.5 particles pose a significant risk to public health.

“Atong hinumduman nga kung mas gamay ang size o diametro sa usa ka particulate, mas dako ang tendency nga mu-penetrate sa atong respiratory system. Mao nay maka-cause nga maglisud ta og ginhawa (We should remember that the smaller the size or diameter of a particulate, the greater its tendency to penetrate our respiratory system. That is what causes us to have difficulty breathing),” Calupig said. “Mao na atong hinumduman nga kung mas gagamay ang particulate, naa gyud tendency nga mu-penetrate siya sa atong system. Mao nay makabara sa atong respiratory system, mao na ang result ana is maglisud ka og ginhawa (That is why we must remember that the smaller the particulate, the greater the tendency for it to penetrate our system. That is what can clog our respiratory system and the result is that you will have difficulty breathing),” he said. “Labaw na katung naay mga respiratory illnesses — naay hubak, naay bronchitis — mao gyud nay mga vulnerable groups. Maka-trigger gyud na siya (Especially those who have respiratory illnesses—those with asthma or bronchitis—they are the truly vulnerable groups. It can definitely trigger [an attack]),” he added.

What to watch

As of early this week, no haze-related cases have been reported. However, EMB 7 is waiting for a formal health advisory from the DOH 7 to guide public response.

“In addition to that, nag-coordinate nasab ta sa DOH 7 para magpagawas gyud og advisory gikan sa ila kung unsay possible health risks kung ma-expose sa tag-as nga concentration sa pollutants (In addition to that, we are also coordinating with DOH 7 so they can issue an advisory regarding the possible health risks of being exposed to high concentrations of pollutants),” he said. “Si DOH man gud ang pinakasakto nga agency nga mag-determine sa health impacts… mas maayo sila gyud muhimo og official advisory (DOH is the most appropriate agency to determine health impacts... it is better if they are the ones to issue an official advisory),” he added. “Mas maayo sila gyuy muhimo og official gyud nila nga advisory pud, kami is more on technical lang kami nga scientific basis kung nganu naka-come up ta og ingun ana nga advisory (It’s best that they come out with their own official advisory; on our part, we focus more on the technical and scientific basis for why we came up with such an advisory),” he said.

Until a broader policy response is enacted, authorities acknowledge limited immediate, active solutions to clear the pollution.

“Sa karon wala gyud tay immediate action nga ma-lessen ang pollution, naa lang tay precautionary actions or mga advisory sa public (For now, we don’t have any immediate action to lessen the pollution; we only have precautionary actions or advisories for the public),” he said.

Environmental officials emphasize that weather changes remain the critical factor in resolving the situation.

“Dako gyud na og tabang ang ulan kay mao gyud nay maka-wash out labi na sa solid nga mga particulates (Rain is a huge help because it’s what can truly wash out particulates, especially the solid ones),” he said. “Ang panaka-solusyon gyud ani is uwan gyud (The primary solution for this is really just rain),” he added.

Despite the haze, Calupid clarified that the situation is not linked to El Niño, noting that Cebu did not experience similar conditions during the 2023–2024 El Niño period. / DPC, CDF