‘Toy Story 5’ crushes box office records

“TOY Story 5” shattered records during its opening weekend, dominating the global box office and proving the Pixar franchise remains an unstoppable force.

The animated sequel easily outperformed DC Studios’ highly anticipated gritty “Supergirl” reboot starring Milly Alcock, securing the top spot worldwide despite fierce competition.

Analysts note that while “Supergirl” earned praise for its bold direction, it was no match for Pixar’s multi-generational pull, highlighting a trend of family franchises outperforming superhero blockbusters. / BKA S