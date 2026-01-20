Toyota Tamaraw ambassador Coco Martin honors Sinulog in Cebu

For Coco Martin, the Sinulog is not only a fiesta but also an occasion for people to unite in prayer and set aside differences. He said seeing the people of Cebu collectively praying to the Sto. Niño in huge numbers despite coming from different backgrounds inspires him.

“Ramdam mo dito yung tibay ng loob at pananampalataya ng mga Cebuano,” he said during his visit to Cebu City on Sinulog weekend. (You feel the Cebuanos’ inner strength and faith.)

Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) and Coco Martin timed his Next Generation Toyota Tamaraw Roadshow with the Sinulog celebration, held every third weekend of January in Cebu, to be one with the Cebuano devotees. He proudly carries his badge as the Tamaraw Next Generation ambassador, enthusiastically going from one city to another to engage with the Tamaraw customers and his fans.

Cebu City was his fourth stop after Cagayan de Oro City, Tacloban City and Marilao town in Bulacan. He has more cities to visit in the months ahead.

He likens the strong and persevering faith of the people of Cebu to the durability and reliability of the Tamaraw Next Generation. A devout Catholic, the actor/filmmaker who is behind the TV hit series “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” and “FPJ’s Batang Quiapo,” has a strong devotion to the Black Nazarene.

On Jan. 17, Saturday, Coco Martin met with Toyota Tamaraw customers and the local media at the Toyota Mabolo showroom and proceeded to a major mall to delight mall goers with fast, danceable songs, a trivia game and photo-taking. He also tried to learn the steps of the Sinulog dance.

On Sunday, he joined the Grand Parade aboard a “Next Generation Toyota Tamaraw float,” braving weather intermittence just to feel the Sinulog beat. He did not disappoint the street crowd. Coco Martin offered his intentions to the Sto. Nino and enjoyed greeting everyone “Pit Senyor!”

The Next Generation Tamaraw utility van is a popular choice for new vehicle purchase among micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME), start-ups, and those familiar with the early Tamaraw FX because of its design customizability, fuel efficiency and affordability.

Cebu businessman Eric Ong has just bought his second Tamaraw, the FX AT. He already has the Dropside or pickup that he uses for his construction business, Worldwide Builders.

He said he had waited for the FX automatic transmission because it is more efficient to drive than a vehicle with manual transmission. Also, when he needs to load purchases of auto parts needed for his EGO Taxi fleet, the FX provides security for his cargo. And, he added, human passengers can safely ride in the Tamaraw FX.

Marc and Christine Lin just bought a Tamaraw FX, intending it for their restaurant business especially for delivery. They said they find the Tamaraw “sturdy and reliable.”

The Ongs and the Lins received the ceremonial keys to theirTamaraw FX from Coco Martin at the Toyota Mabolo showroom on Jan. 17.

The FX is the first and only utility van with automatic transmission across all brands in the Philippine market today, according to Toyota Mabolo.

Lester Alferez, who is in the coffee industry, found in the Tamaraw “a reliable vehicle that can handle daily work in the shop.”

“It’s strong, practical, and perfect for our coffee business needs,” he said.

Toyota has rolled out new colors for the Tamaraw utility van: greyish blue metallic and super red for the Tamaraw FX DSL MT and super red for the Tamaraw Dropside DSL AT. / PR