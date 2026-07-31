TPB generates P133.2M sales leads in PH-China travel

THE Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) on Friday, July 31, 2026, said it generated an estimated P133.2 million in sales leads following the successful staging of the Philippine-China Travel Exchange (PhilChitex) last month.

The board said the event gathered at least 30 Chinese travel operators from June 24 to 27 in Parañaque City, reflecting its sustained effort to restore Chinese travel confidence in the Philippines.

“[PhilChitex] is not simply about business matching. It is about creating long-term relationships, rebuilding momentum, and opening new pathways for collaboration between our tourism industries,” TPB chief operating officer Maria Margarita Montemayor Nograles said.

PhilChitex 2026 kicked off with a half-day B2B networking session between Filipino and Chinese tourism stakeholders, where they explored opportunities to promote multi-destination itineraries and strengthen market confidence.

Chinese buyers were then hosted in immersive familiarization tours in Boracay and Cebu.

Nograles noted that the Philippines is committed to ensuring the safety and convenience for all foreign visitors, including Chinese tourists traveling to the country.

“This is something we recognize clearly and take seriously. The Philippines remains fully committed to ensuring that visitors experience travel that is safe, seamless, welcoming, and rewarding from arrival to departure,” she said.

The TPB said China remains a “key priority” market for the Philippines, especially as it gradually regains its appetite for outbound travel and spending after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chinese arrivals

Chinese tourist arrivals in the Philippines reached 221,747 from Jan. 1 to July 1, 2026, a significant 64.08 percent increase from the same period last year.

The TPB said this surge was fueled by the implementation of a 14-day visa-free entry program for Chinese nationals visiting for tourism and business, which accounted for 99.63 percent of all arrivals from China.

Launched in January 2026, the program allows Chinese travelers visa-free entry to the Philippines via the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Metro Manila and the Mactan–Cebu International Airport in Cebu.

Travel accessibility has likewise been further boosted by new direct flights between the Philippines and China. As of late May, travelers can now fly direct from Chongqing, Hangzhou, and Changsha to Manila, or from Fujian to Cebu, cutting travel times to just three to four hours.

“These developments, combined with the success of PhilChitex 2026, reinforce the Philippines’ position as a highly competitive, accessible, and attractive destination for the Chinese market,” said the TPB. / PNA