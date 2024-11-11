Track oval ‘off limits’ to public starting Nov. 13 due to repairs

THE track oval at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) will be closed for repairs starting Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024.

Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia stated that he hopes the work will be completed by December, depending on when the new rubber is fully cured.

Garcia informed reporters on Monday, Nov. 11, that he rejected a suggestion to postpone the repairs until after the Sinulog Festival in January, which will take place at the CCSC after being held at the South Road Properties for two years. He noted that there will be other activities at the CCSC following the celebration.

Garcia plans to ask Shaun Doherty of SBD Builders, the contractor responsible for the rehabilitation of the track oval, to consider keeping the football field open for athletes since it is an income-generating facility. However, Doherty told SunStar Cebu last Saturday, Nov. 9, that leaving the football field open might impact both the repair timeline and the quality of the repairs.

On Thursday, Nov. 7, CCSC management announced that the track oval would be “closed for jogging” starting Nov. 13 until further notice.

The rehabilitation of the track oval was marred with controversy following the delayed curing and installation of the new rubber in May, a year after the facility was closed in preparation for hosting Palaro 2024 last July.

Just days before Palaro opened, lumps and damages were found in parts of the track oval.

Repairs were initially scheduled to begin immediately after Pasigarbo sa Sugbo, a festival organized by the Provincial Government on Aug. 25-26. However, these did not proceed as the contractor had yet to order necessary materials.

On Oct. 28, Garcia stated that repairs must start by the first week of November; otherwise, the City Government would have to terminate the contract and withhold payment to the contractor. The City Government has yet to make full payment on the P52 million contract for renovating the track oval.

If the contract is terminated, Garcia indicated that the City Government could use any remaining funds to re-bid for repairs.

He also said the repairs would incur no cost to the City as they would be considered a “back job.”

The CCSC was reopened to the public on July 18 after hosting a national sporting event. / JPS