Track oval repair in limbo

THE repairs on the damaged portion of the newly rehabilitated rubberized track oval at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) have to start immediately despite a request to delay the fixing of the facility, a city official said on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024.

Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, in a press conference on Monday, said he prefers the contractor, SBD Builders, to start replacing the damaged rubber on some portions of the track oval this month.

Council inspection

However, he said he will wait first for the recommendation of the City Council, which has also decided to conduct its own inspection of the track oval on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

“I will wait for their recommendation, after that, but I think (we need) to start the repairs immediately this November. Once and for all, these repairs have to be completed,” Garcia said.

“Personally, I do not want to wait for the Sinulog as this has been long overdue and it has been delayed for long,” he added, noting there is a possibility of other activities to be held again at the CCSC.

The City Council has proposed postponing repairs on the track oval until after the 2025 Sinulog Festival.

The suggestion aims to accommodate the potential wear and tear on the rubberized track during the festival, as the CCSC will host the annual event again after a two-year hiatus.

Another reason for the proposed delay is the need for a sufficient curing period for the track, which could be compromised by the rainy season.

Garcia, however, said it would be his discretion whether to start or delay the repairs in consideration of the council’s recommendation and his preference.

“Let’s look into it, I cannot yet give a final decision on the matter,” said Garcia.

Garcia said he expects to receive the council’s recommendation on Friday, Nov. 8, at the latest.

Background

Last Oct. 28, Garcia gave the contractor until the first week of November to start the repairs, or else its contract would be terminated and no payment would be made.

SBD Builders initially vowed to comply and promised to complete the repairs by December.

During the council’s executive session on Oct. 30, Shaun Doherty of SBD Builders told the council that he spent at least P3.8 million of personal funds to finance the repair by purchasing the required materials after insurance claims were denied.

He said his insurance claim to cover the repair expenses was denied after the investigation concluded that the damages at the track oval occurred due to negligence; he said the insurance claim was around P50 million.

Doherty said that once the repair is completed and the track oval project is turned over to the City, the warranty has also been substantiated, and he will no longer be required to make further repairs.

He added that the CCSC, aside from the sports activities, was used for cultural events which played a role in the potential wear and tear of the rubber materials, which he said were made of “top quality.” / EHP