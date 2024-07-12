Track oval status unclear, contractor defends rehab work

WHILE Education officials are still uncertain whether the 30-year-old Cebu City track oval is of international standards or not, the contractor of the oval rehabilitation explained that they simply laid the rubber on the oval.

The contractor of the newly refurbished track oval of the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) reiterated that their responsibility was only to replace the rubber of the facility following reports that the track oval fell short of the standard measurement for the Palarong Pambansa 2024.

Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, on Friday, July 12 called on the contractor to submit technical specifications to the national technical committee of the Palaro for assessment.

On the other hand, City Councilor Joy Augustus Young, who once led the track oval preparation during the Palarong Pambansa in 1994, said no one must blame the contractor, who only rehabilitated the oval track.

In a text message to SunStar Cebu on Friday, Shaun Doherty, contractor of the SBD Builders, clarified that they are not part of any survey team that measured the track oval.

“Amo scope of work kay removal and installation ra sa rubber track. 1994 pa na gi-construct ang oval. Pangitaa to ninyo ang old surveyor ana siguro (Our scope of work is only removal and installation on the rubber track. The oval was constructed in 1994. Find the old surveyor),” Doherty said.

Media reports on Friday, July 12, said that the national technical committee of the Palaro said that the existing track oval fell short of 20 meters from the standard length of 400 meters in their initial measurements.

The report added that the technical committee will not recognize the results of all athletic events in the past days until the contractor provides proof of exact measurements.

SBD Builders won the contract in October 2023 to renovate the rubberized track oval in preparations for the 2024 Palaro, but the notice to proceed was issued in January 2024.

The rehabilitation of the track oval was completed in the last week of June, weeks before the Palaro kicked off.

In a separate interview, Garcia said that once the contractor submitted the technical specification to the technical committee, he would hold a meeting with the technical committees and the contractor to resolve any issue.

Garcia added that it will be the technical committee’s call whether to recognize or not the results or make adjustments, regarding the track oval’s measurement.

“Ang importante man sad if it is really proven short, sharo man sad og walay remedy niya (The important thing is that if it is proven short, it’s impossible that there is no remedy for it),” said Garcia.

Further, Garcia said that the records will be left untouched as of now since no assessment has been made on whether the CCSC track oval is short of a distance or an exact 400-meter standard track.

He suggested that the line may be adjusted by using tape to mark a new starting line.

“So, ato na lang iatras ang starting point, ato nalang butangan og tape (So we just adjust the starting point backwards by putting tape). That’s what they did kuno in the past nga sayop ilang pagbutang sa linya, what they did is nagbuatng lang sila og masking tape to make it standard (That’s what they did in the past when there was a mistake in placing linds, what they did was to put a masking tape to make it standard),” he added.

“I want this issue resolved today, para, you know, mawala na na nato ang kabalaka nga kini diay substandard or dili (so that, as you know, the worry of the oval track being below the standard or not will be gone),” said Garcia.

1994 Palaro

Young questioned why the contractor should be blamed, reiterating that the latter has only renovated the rubber of the track oval that has been existing since 1994.

“Dili ta ka deretso og claim sa nagbutang sa bag-o nga rubber kay kung ila rang gisunod ang katong semento nga iyang delineation, dili mana mairog (We cannot directly blame the one who placed the new rubber; only if they followed the old cement that marked the delineation, it should not have changed),” said Young.

As far as he can remember, Young said that a former director of the Department of Education, whose name he cannot recall, was present during the inspection and indeed, the oval measured exactly 400 meters in 1994.

Young added that they have not encountered similar concerns with the measure in the previous Palaro events.

“Wala man mi problema. You know, ang nahibaw-an nako pareha ana karon ilang gisukod mao man sad na sa una. Bisan pag moadto ka sa uban, sa laing Palaro, makakita man kog gasukod (We had no problems. You know, what I knew about it is that they measured it just like before. Even if you go to another Palaro, you can see someone measuring),” he added.

Moreover, Young expressed that during the 1994 construction of the oval track, it was the Department of Education (DepEd) who was tasked to measure the track, ensuring its exact dimension.

“Ang DepEd gyud atong gikuha, niari gyud sila para magsukod ana (I can remember before while we were constructing, it was the DepEd who we put in charge as the one who will measure). In fact, if I’m not mistaken, even the Philippines Sports Commission had measured that before, I don’t know when,” said Young.

Edward Hayco, the Philippine Sports Commission head, said in a phone interview on Friday that they will conduct their own investigation regarding the measurements of the oval track.

“First of all, we have to validate and verify, kay ang contractor nihatag og specification nga dili takdo sa specification nga gihatag sa atong Sports Association nga consultant nga si Obiena. So wala ni takdo (because the contractor gave a specification that did not match the specification given by our Sports Association consultant Obiena. So it doesn’t match),” said Hayco.

“Kanang specification gihatag na six months ago. Ang motubag ani ang contractor kung ngano wa masunod ang specification. Mao ra na (That specification was given six months ago. The contractor will answer why the specification was not followed. That’s it),” Hayco also said.

He added: “Kay basig wala niya maaayo pagka kuan, kung mausab ang measurement. Tan-awn nato kay wala man siyay final nga gihatag nga measurement. So ihatag ang final measurement aron matakdo sa specification nga atong gihatag (Because he might not be able to fix it, if the measurement changes. Let’s see because he doesn’t have a final measurement given. So give the final measurement to match the specification we have given).”

“The PSC will have to consult DepEd on how they want to handle this,” Hayco said. / EHP, JPS