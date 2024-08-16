Track oval stays open during rubber repairs

THE public can still use a portion of the rubberized track oval of the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) during another round of repairs and improvements later this month.

According to CCSC manager Jovito Taborada, who was interviewed over Beyond the Headlines, SunStar Cebu’s live public affairs program, on Monday, Aug, 12, 2024, the sports facility will not be closed for the scheduled major repairs.

The major repairs involve replacing the damaged and defective portions of the newly rehabilitated rubberized track oval.

After the conduct of the Palarong Pambansa in July, patches of damages were noticeable posing danger to users of the track oval.

Taborada said that after the 2024 Pasigarbo sa Sugbo, set for Aug. 25-26, the major repairs will commence.

Instead of closing the entire track oval to the general public, Taborada said a portion of the track oval will be partially closed to start the repairs.

“Pwede ra nga i-open ra sad, by lane lang ta magtrabaho,” said Taborada.

(The track can remain open since we will work by lane.)

He added that Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia wanted the general public to continue using the track oval despite the upcoming repairs.

Garcia, in a report from the Cebu City Public Information Officer, confirmed the partial closure of the CCSC’s track oval.

Aside from the track oval, the multipurpose area/badminton court will also be partially closed for renovation, Taborada said.

There will also be repairs on the swimming pool area, particularly the small pool used for warm-ups, he added.

According to the Cebu City Government’s official website, the upcoming renovation project has an approved budget of P64,901,935 using funds from the City’s annual share from the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. income.

The renovation project will include various upgrades to the multipurpose building and grandstand, such as installing new rebars, an acoustic panel wall, a collapsible stage, doors, windows, pavers, plumbing and removing obstructions.

The grandstand will also receive new glass windows and doors, electrical and fire protection systems, a CCTV system, a pressure tank, a booster pump, and a new paint job.

Interested bidders acquired bidding documents for the renovation of the multipurpose building, grandstand and swimming pool area from June 27 to July 17, according to the Cebu City Government’s website.

Councilor Jerry Guardo clarified that the proposed renovations are separate from the recent track oval project and were delayed due to time constraints before the Palarong Pambansa 2024.

The sports facility was closed for more than a year since May 18, 2023, for renovation as part of the 2024 Palarong Pambansa. After the Palaro, it was opened to the general public last July 23.

After the Palarong Pambansa, damages and defects were noted in the newly rehabilitated rubber tracks.

The damages were attributed to the lack of protective measures on the rubber track during stage preparation of the opening and closing ceremonies of Palarong Pambansa, where heavy materials and equipment allegedly caused the damage.

SBD Builders Inc., the contractor of the CCSC rubberized track oval, has already promised to cover the expenses for the replacement of the new rubber track oval as part of the one year warranty.

On the other hand, Taborada said that the CCSC management will impose protective measures on the track oval, especially during the upcoming stage preparations for the 2024 Pasigarbo.

“Among tabunan og plywood ang tanang rubber,” said Taborada. /EHP