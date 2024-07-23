Track oval users ‘happy’ with sports center reopening

ATHLETES and regular runners welcomed the reopening of the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) on Tuesday, July 23, 2024.

Jamela Famado, a 14-year-old track and field athlete, expressed that she and her team are grateful for the reopening of the Sports Center as it provides them with a safe and comfortable space for training.

“Nindot na joggingan nya komportable ra kaayo. Kinahanglan lang gyud usbon ang mga rubber nga nangapaksit na,” Famado told SunStar Cebu on Tuesday.

(It’s a nice place to jog and very comfortable. They just really need to replace the rubber that has started to peel off.)

Minor damages were seen in the newly rehabilitated rubberized track oval days before the opening of the 64th Palarong Pambansa last July 9.

Famado’s coach, Niel Divera, said the reopening of the oval provides comfort to his team because when it was closed, they had to find other areas to train, which posed risks for athletes.

“For the last year, we didn’t have a proper practice area and had to go anywhere, which was very risky. This is for the athletics team to have a proper place to practice,” Divera said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

However, concerns linger over the oval’s condition, with damaged rubber needing urgent attention.

Divera said that there are already damaged rubber parts on the track that need immediate repairs as they pose dangers to the athletes.

The entrance fee remains affordable at P20 for regulars and P15 for athletes, persons with disabilities, and students.

“The prices for adults and students are just right because there are also maintenance workers who need to be paid. If this hadn’t opened now, they also have families and needs. The workers here will be happy because they’ll receive their wages,” Divera said.

Meanwhile, Dominic Rosales, a regular runner at CCSC, added that he is happy with the reopening of the oval as it provides a good and safe place for them to run.

CCSC was temporarily closed on May 18, 2023, for renovation in preparation for the city’s bid to host the Palarong Pambansa.

The newly refurbished track oval will be closed again after the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo on Aug. 25, 2024, for major repairs. This is due to damage caused to the oval during the construction of a makeshift stage for the Palarong Pambansa opening program.

The repairs to the track oval are expected to take a few weeks, but an exact timeframe has not been provided by City officials.

The repairs will be done at no cost to the City Government as they are considered a “back job” by the contractor, SBD Builders. / GREZEL BALBUTIN, VSU Intern & JESSA MAGBUTAY, NWWSU Intern