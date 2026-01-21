Tracked iPhone leads to hub of stolen phones

A SINGLE stolen iPhone, tracked through its built-in location software, led police to a hidden cache of 154 high-end mobile phones and the arrest of two suspects accused of running a hub for stolen devices in Cebu City on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026.

The discovery followed a police raid at a commercial building along Leon Kilat St. in Barangay Pahina Central, where operatives of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) uncovered rooms allegedly used to buy, reprogram and resell stolen iPhones. Investigators say the operation may have been running for months, not just during the recent Sinulog festivities.

How did a basic anti-theft feature on a smartphone expose what police believe is an organized operation dealing in stolen iPhones across Cebu City?

GPS detection

The case began with victims tracking their missing phones using location software such as Apple’s “Find My” feature. Several victims reported that their devices’ signals repeatedly pointed to the same area along Leon Kilat St. before going offline.

Some of the phones were stolen during the crowded Sinulog Grand Parade on Sunday, Jan. 18, when pickpocketing incidents typically increase. Others were taken in separate incidents days earlier, including thefts at malls and busy commercial areas. Investigators said the pattern of identical last-known locations raised immediate suspicion.

What police found inside

During the raid, police entered what appeared to be a legitimate cellphone repair shop. At the back of the establishment, officers discovered access to rented rooms where the phones were allegedly stored.

“They repair cellphones, but they also accept or buy cellphones — specifically iPhones,” CCPO Director Col. George Ylanan said in Cebuano.

Inside, police recovered 154 cellular phones, most of them high-end Apple models. Two suspects were arrested, while two others remain at large. Investigators believe the group deliberately targeted iPhones because of their high resale value.

Ylanan said the suspects possessed “technical expertise” that allowed them to bypass Apple’s security systems, a capability police described as uncommon among local technicians. After reprogramming the devices, the group allegedly resold the phones at a downtown mall, marketing them as “like new.”

The suspects reportedly bought stolen units for as low as P5,000 before modifying and reselling them at much higher prices. Police said nearly 100 individuals have so far identified their missing devices among the recovered phones.

Victims trace their phones

Many victims told police that their phones’ tracking software last showed the Leon Kilat area before the signal disappeared. One victim, whose iPhone 16 Pro was stolen at a mall in the South Road Properties, recognized his device after police posted photos of the recovered phones on social media. He recalled being jostled in a crowded area shortly before noticing her phone was missing.

Another victim, a nursing student identified by police as alias “Marie,” had tracked her phone moving as far south as Oslob before it returned to Cebu City and stopped along Leon Kilat St. She personally went to the area to confirm the location before reporting it to authorities and later identified her phone among those seized.

“I was still doubting the location, but it turned out to be here,” she said.

Why the discovery matters

Police said the scale of the recovery suggests the operation extended beyond Sinulog-related thefts. The volume and value of the devices indicate an organized fencing scheme that may have encouraged street-level theft by providing thieves a reliable buyer.

Authorities are also investigating the owner of the repair shop for possible involvement. The city’s Business Permit and Licensing Office has issued a show-cause order against the shop owner for operating without a valid business permit.

All seized phones remain in police custody as evidence. The CCPO urged residents who recently lost mobile phones to visit the police office to check if their devices are among those recovered. Owners must execute affidavits and formally file complaints to reclaim their phones and support the cases against the suspects.

Police said sustained cooperation from victims will be critical in dismantling similar operations and preventing stolen-phone hubs from resurfacing elsewhere in Cebu City.

Suspects will be charged with violating the Anti-Fencing Law, which prohibits buying, receiving, possessing, selling or profiting from stolen property, even if the person did not personally commit the theft or robbery. / AYB