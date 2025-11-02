Trade deficit narrows 14.7% in September

THE Philippines’ trade deficit narrowed by 14.7 percent in September 2025 to US$4.35 billion as exports outpaced imports, preliminary data from the Philippine Statistics Authority showed on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025.

Total external trade rose seven percent year on year to $18.86 billion, driven by a strong rebound in exports. Outbound shipments climbed 15.9 percent to $7.25 billion, led by higher sales of electronic products, gold, and machinery and transport equipment. Electronic products accounted for over half of total exports at $4.02 billion.

Imports grew 2.1 percent to $11.60 billion, with electronic products, power-generating machinery, and telecommunications equipment registering the biggest increases.

From January to September, exports rose 13.1 percent to $63.02 billion, while imports increased 5.3 percent to $100.19 billion. The United States remained the Philippines’ top export market, while China was its biggest import source. / KOC