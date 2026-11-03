Trade gap hits $5.15B in September

THE country’s trade deficit widened by 10.3 percent year on year to $5.15 billion in September, as imports grew faster than exports, according to preliminary data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

The September trade gap was the widest since July, when the deficit reached $6.35 billion. In August, the trade deficit grew by 7.6 percent year on year.

Despite the wider gap, the country posted record monthly export and import values since the PSA began tracking merchandise trade in 1991.

Total external trade reached $24.90 billion in September, up 29.5 percent from $19.24 billion a year earlier. Exports surged by 35.6 percent to a record $9.87 billion, while imports rose by 25.7 percent to $15.03 billion.

Electronic products remained the top export commodity, accounting for $6.92 billion or 70.1 percent of total exports. The United States was the largest export market at $2.63 billion, followed by Hong Kong at $1.55 billion and China at $1.12 billion.

On the import side, electronic products led with $5.80 billion or 38.6 percent of total purchases. Mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials followed at $1.97 billion.

South Korea was the Philippines’ biggest import supplier at $3.92 billion, followed by China at $3.36 billion and Indonesia at $994.43 million.

For January to September, exports grew by 17.2 percent to $73.95 billion, while imports increased by 20.3 percent to $121.11 billion. This brought the cumulative trade deficit to $47.16 billion, wider than the $37.57-billion gap recorded a year earlier.

Trade Secretary Cristina A. Roque said the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) would continue helping exporters meet international standards, reach foreign buyers and establish long-term partnerships.

The DTI has also pursued market diversification through trade fairs. In September, 11 Philippine companies showcased food products at Fine Food Australia 2026, while coconut-based enterprises joined the China-Asean Expo 2026.

Philippine agricultural exporters also shipped fresh durian and mangosteen to Canada for the first time in September.

The DTI will hold the Philippine Exporters’ Trade Exposition & Forum on Nov. 4-8 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City, featuring more than 300 exhibitors, business matching and export support services. / KOC