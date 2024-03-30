Trader wants refund for ‘wrong’ package

A MAN engaged in a cellphone buy and sell business was shocked when the package he thought contained the phone he ordered online instead contained a can of beef loaf and a plastic soft drink bottle filled with water.

Mark Rizon, a resident of Barangay Langtad in the southern town of Argao, Cebu, said he paid P5,000 for his purchase.

In an interview with SunStar Cebu, he said he had been ordering phones online to resell since 2020.

He said he was expecting his latest purchase to arrive on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, but it was delivered instead on Friday, March 29.

Rizon said he suspected the warehouseman in charge of repacking the goods of being at fault, adding that he doubted the international e-commerce company had any hand in the switch.

According to Rizon, he opened the package upon returning from the church where he attended the Siete Palabras, only to be taken aback when he discovered the can of beef loaf and the plastic soft drink bottle inside.

He said he was able to record a video when he opened the package.

Rizon said he just wants his money back. (DVG, TPT)