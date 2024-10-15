Traffic agency prepares for traffic going to new mall

THE Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team) is preparing for potential traffic congestion with the new MyBus route to SM City JMall, which is scheduled to open on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024.

Hyll Retuya, assistant head of Team, told reporters on Tuesday, Oct. 15, that while heavy traffic is expected along the route, measures are already in place to manage the situation.

Seven to ten enforcers will be deployed at key intersections near SM City JMall, which is located along A.S. Fortuna St., to monitor and regulate traffic during peak hours. The new mall is a redevelopment of the former JCentre Mall, which SM acquired from Cebuano businessman Justin Uy in early 2023

The MyBus expansion aims to improve public transportation in Mandaue City by connecting major destinations, Retuya said.

The route spans 9.5 kilometers and passes through several high-traffic areas, including commercial districts, industrial zones, and key intersections, facilitating smoother access between SM City Cebu and the SM-CIP boundary, Retuya explained.

New route

The new MyBus route starts at the SM City Cebu (Cebu City)-Cebu International Port boundary. It proceeds as follows:

Outbound to SM City JMall: Left turn to Ouano Ave., left to Mantawi Drive, right to C.D. Seno St., left to Ouano Ave., left to W.O. Seno St., right to C.D. Seno St., then to Caltex Road, right to M.C. Briones St., and left to A.S. Fortuna St., where the new SM supermall is located.

Return to SM City Cebu: Right turn to V. Albaño St., right to M.L. Quezon St., right to M.C. Briones St., continue to Wireless, Subangdaku, and left to M. Logarta St., ending at SM City Cebu.

Retuya advised commuters to use designated lanes and encouraged motorists to plan their routes in advance to avoid delays on Oct. 25.

While no immediate changes will be made to existing public transportation routes, Retuya said Team is closely monitoring traffic patterns to determine if adjustments are necessary.

“For now, we have not rerouted any modern jeepneys or buses since the existing Local Public Transport Route Plan (LPTRP) remains in place,” Retuya said.

“However, changes may be introduced after the current LPTRP’s term ends, especially for inter-city routes. We’ll issue updates once new plans become available,” he added.

Team expects the new route to increase commuter volume, particularly with SM City JMall’s opening coinciding with peak retail season.

The public is advised to stay updated on traffic advisories and follow Team’s guidelines to ensure smoother commutes amid the anticipated traffic surge, Retuya said.

Current routes

MyBus’ current routes include from SM City Cebu in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City to Mactan-Cebu International Airport in Lapu-Lapu City and back.

Other routes include SM City Cebu to the Port Area, Parkmall to SM City Seaside Cebu at South Road Properties, and Talisay City to SM City Seaside Cebu.

MyBus also connects Fuente Osmeña to SM Seaside City Cebu, SM City Cebu to SM City Seaside Cebu, and vice versa. Additional routes link Anjo World in Minglanilla to both Parkmall and SM City Seaside Cebu. / CAV