Traffic alert: Part of N. Bacalso closed for 30 days

MOTORISTS and commuters are advised to brace for possible traffic congestion as a portion of Natalio Bacalso Ave., in Cebu City, will be closed for 30 days, or until June 19, 2024.

The Cebu City Traffic Management Coordination Committee (TMCC) approved a resolution for the temporary road closure on the southbound lanes from the corner of Osmeña Blvd. and P. del Rosario St. Intersection, leading to the front of Cebu City Central School, from May 20 to June 19.

The temporary road closure will facilitate pavement works for the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) intersection.

According to the traffic advisory installed along Osmeña Blvd. and N. Bacalso Ave., motorists heading to the southern part of Cebu City via Osmeña Blvd. are advised to take Sancianko St., continue straight to Panganiban St., and then Tres de Abril St. to reach N. Bacalso Ave.

For motorists using P. del Rosario St., authorities recommend taking Sikatuna St., proceeding to J. Zamora St., and then Sancianko St.

Pedestrians, meanwhile, are advised to use the pedestrian lane located at Leon Kilat St.

Although the TMCC approved a 30-day road closure, the contractor’s traffic advisory indicates that the closure will last only 15 days.

TMCC Secretary and Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) Legal Officer Kent Jongoy, in an interview on Tuesday, May 21, stated that the contractor accepted the city’s challenge to shorten the closure. However, if necessary, they may utilize the full 30-day period allotted to them.

The work for the first package of the CBRT project is still ongoing.

Package 1 covers the trunk line from the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) to the Cebu Provincial Capitol in uptown Cebu City via Osmeña Blvd., spanning a route of 2.38 kilometers.

Package 2 consists of the routes from the Capitol to Cebu IT Park in Barangay Lahug and another route from the CSBT to the SRP.

Package 3 will include routes from the Cebu IT Park to Barangay Talamban and from the SRP to Talisay City. It will also feature a feeder line system operating over mixed traffic, with two feeder terminals and 76 bus stops across Cebu City and Talisay City.

The CBRT project is expected to serve 60,000 passengers daily in its first year of operation and up to 160,000 passengers once fully operational. / JJL