Traffic enforcer dies in tragic highway accident in Carmen

A DEDICATED traffic enforcer lost his life Tuesday evening, March 10, 2026, following a devastating multi-vehicle accident on the national highway in Barangay Dawis Norte, Carmen.

June Ray Repaso, a resident of Malbago, Luyang in Carmen, Cebu, died at the scene after being run over by a large wing van. Repaso was operating a Yamaha Mio motorcycle at the time of the crash.

How the incident unfolded

According to the initial police investigation, the accident began around 7 p.m. A Kia Sportage, driven by 58-year-old British national Anthony Robert Hewitt, was traveling north.

Hewitt attempted to make a left turn into an alley leading toward a local cemetery.

Repaso’s motorcycle reportedly struck the back of Hewitt’s vehicle.

The impact caused the motorcycle to slide into the opposite lane.

At that exact moment, a wing van traveling toward Cebu City, driven by 36-year-old Bryan Barazan, ran over Repaso.

Injuries and Investigation

Repaso suffered severe head injuries that proved fatal.

His passenger, Joe-Ramie Lumongsod Singson, survived the crash but was rushed to the Danao City Provincial Hospital by emergency responders for medical treatment.

Both Hewitt and Barazan are currently in police custody.

Authorities are waiting for Repaso's family to decide whether they will file formal charges against the drivers involved. (JDG)