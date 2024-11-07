Cebu

Traffic enforcer hurt after being hit by SUV in Talisay City

Published on

A TRAFFIC enforcer from the City of Talisay Traffic Operation Development Authority City (CT-Toda) was injured after being hit by a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) while manning a traffic stop along Natalio Bacalso Avenue in Barangay Lawaan 1, Talisay City, Cebu, on Wednesday evening, Nov. 6.

The victim was identified as Janven Labrador.

According to a social media post shared by the CT-Toda, the victim was assisting the people to cross a pedestrian lane when he was struck by an SUV coming from Cebu City.

He was thrown a few meters as a result and is now in safe condition.

The SUV driver promised to shoulder the medical treatment of the victim. (DVG)

