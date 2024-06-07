Traffic enforcer, son shot by riding-in-tandem in Carcar City

A traffic enforcer and his son were shot by the riding-in-tandem while they were riding a motorcycle along the national highway in Sitio Cambuntan, Barangay Bolinawan, Carcar City, southern Cebu, at around 7:40 a.m. on Friday, June 7, 2024.

Police identified the victims as Froilan Tolentino, a 60-year-old traffic enforcer of Carcar City local government unit, and his 20-year-old son Wyeth Jose, both residents of Sitio Lagang in the aforementioned barangay.

According to the police inquiry, the victims were going to Carcar City Hall onboard a motorcycle driven by Wyeth Jose, when waylaid by the riding-in-tandem gunmen.

The victims were rushed to the hospital after sustaining injuries.

An investigation is being conducted to identify the perpetrators and find out the cause of the incident. (DVG, TPT)