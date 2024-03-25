Traffic fines in Lapu-Lapu payable via GCash soon

TRAFFIC violators in Lapu-Lapu City will soon be able to pay their fines through a mobile wallet app, eliminating the need to visit the City Traffic Management System (CTMS) or the City Treasurer’s Office (CTO).

The Lapu-Lapu City Government announced on Thursday, March 21, 2024, its partnership with GCash to develop a system enabling traffic violators to pay for their traffic violations through the wallet app.

In a text message sent to SunStar Cebu on Friday, March 22, 2024, CTMS head Mario Napuli said their 20 traffic enforcers have started undergoing financial literature and fraud awareness training with GCash personnel to prepare for the new initiative.

Training

The training aims to equip enforcers with the necessary knowledge and skills to facilitate seamless transactions using the GCash platform, one of which is collecting payments from drivers with citations for traffic violations.

Napuli said the training will last one month before they receive another final training session on using the app for their traffic operations.

Napuli also said that traffic enforcers will soon carry a designated quick response (QR) code provided by GCash.

This QR Code will enable drivers to scan and pay their traffic fines regardless of the number of times they have been fined before. The payments will be processed directly and monitored by the CTO.

The implementation of this program is pending the completion of the system by GCash and the necessary training of the personnel who will operate it.

During the launch last Thursday, CTO officer-in-charge Claire Cabalda said this new initiative aims to improve the efficiency of the city administration.

In his speech, Lapu-Lapu Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan praised the initiative as a reflection of the City’s commitment to leverage technology to improve public services. / HIC