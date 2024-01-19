Traffic light installed along SRP highway

THE installation of a traffic light at the corner of El Pardo Road and the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) across the Il Corso Filivinest Malls contradicts the original design of the thoroughfare.

Nigel Paul Villarete, an urban planner, said the CSCR was created as a rapid expressway linking the South Road Properties (SRP) to the airport and to offer swift connectivity from Cebu City to Talisay City and the southern towns.

“Putting the Seaside intersection has gravely degraded its capacity, but putting the El Pardo traffic light has all but downgraded the expressway to an ordinary city road, causing billions of pesos of economic losses to our country,” he said on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024.

“That’s the death knell of the Cebu South Coastal Road as originally designed,” he said.

He said the primary impact will be felt by residents of Talisay City and southern towns, who comprise approximately 90 percent of users, while Cebu City residents will remain largely unaffected.

“Sad to note their leaders do not even care to question such a disastrous move,” Villarete said.

The Cebu City News and Information (CCNI) reported that the Cebu City Government has entered into a joint venture partnership with Filinvest Land Inc. (FLI) to install a traffic light that uses artificial intelligence (AI) technology at the T-junction of El Pardo Road and the CSCR.

Sensor-based

During the Sugboanon Channel’s program “Patigayon Sugbo” on Friday, FLI assistant general manager for City di Mare (CdM) Gwen Sala said the traffic light was installed and tested on Thursday, Jan. 18.

“It’s an adoptive (system). It’s sensor-based. It’s smart. So it detects the volume of traffic,” Sala said.

She explained that the data enables smooth traffic flow.

She pointed out that the system will calculate an adequate duration for vehicles to navigate through the junction.

She said the traffic light will ensure that traffic along the primary thoroughfare remains uninterrupted when the lights redirect the flow, enabling vehicles to make left turns from the southern and western parts of the intersection.

“That project is really to improve the connectivity and accessibility in the area, and ensure the safety of the motorists and pedestrians,” Sala said.

She said the system has a pedestrian component, as it will cater to clients of city offices in the vicinity, as well as residents of Amalfi and Sanremo Oasis medium-rise condominiums and the iL Corso lifestyle mall.

According to CCNI, the FLI is a platinum sponsor of Sinulog sa Sugbo Philippines 2024, which provides its civic center at CdM as venue for Sinulog activities.

CCNI also reported that FLI will deploy buses to provide free rides to the public during the Sinulog Grand Parade and the Grand Ritual Showdown on Sunday, Jan. 21.

Sala said the buses will operate from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

One bus will transport passengers from Fuente Osmeña to Vestil St. in Barangay Mambaling, while another will operate between Talisay City and Barangay Inayawan in Cebu City. The third will run from Inayawan to IL Corso close to the Sinulog grandstand.

SunStar Cebu tried to obtain information from City Councilor Rey Gealon, Traffic Management Coordination Committee head; Cebu City Transportation Office legal officer Kent Francesco Jongoy; and City Councilor James Anthony Cuenco, committee on transportation chairman, but to no avail.