Traffic office implements guidelines, road closures for Nov. 1, 2

THE Lapu-Lapu City Traffic Management System (CTMS) Office has released a list of road closures and parking guidelines around public and private cemeteries for the observance of All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days on Friday, Nov. 1, and Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024.

In an interview with SunStar Cebu on Tuesday, Oct. 22, Mario Napule, head of the CTMS Office, stated that they anticipate the cemeteries in Barangays Gunob and Marigondon to be packed with visitors honoring their departed loved ones on both days.

“The cemeteries of Humay-Humay (in Barangay Gunob) and in Barangay Marigondon are usually the busiest and most crowded,” he said in Cebuano.

He said that roads leading to the Humay-Humay Public Cemetery will be temporarily closed to all motorists and vehicles from 4 a.m. to midnight on Nov. 1 and 2.

According to Napule, one-side parking will be available on the streets around Hoops Dome and Maximo V. Patalinghug Ave.

He indicated that Humay-Humay Rd. and S. Osmeña St., which run parallel to each other, will be restricted from motorized vehicles. The roads of Bukana, Ceres, and Sangi will also be closed to traffic.

However, Napule clarified that vehicles carrying pregnant women, persons with disabilities, and senior citizens will be allowed to drop them off at the cemetery entrance.

He noted that 20 to 30 CTMS personnel will be deployed in the area to ensure proper traffic management and monitoring of motorists.

Meanwhile, Napule said they expect moderate traffic leading to the Mactan Island Memorial Garden and Haven of Peace Memorial Garden.

He confirmed that there won’t be any road closures in Barangay Mactan, where the Haven of Peace Memorial Garden is located.

He explained that the outer lane of Barangay Basak-Marigondon Rd. will be designated for motorists heading to Marigondon and the nearby town of Cordova, while the inner lane will be reserved for those bound for the cemetery.

Napule stated that 15 and four traffic personnel will be deployed in Barangays Marigondon and Mactan, respectively, to monitor these areas.

All traffic guidelines and road closures will be lifted after Nov. 2, he added.

Following last year’s peaceful commemoration, Lapu-Lapu City Police Office spokesman Christian Torres noted they expect a surge of visitors this year, especially since the holiday falls on a weekend.

Torres reminded visitors that bringing any weapons, liquor, or gambling cards or items is prohibited inside the cemetery.

Violators may face charges for illegal possession of deadly weapons, illegal gambling, or alarming scandals if caught.

Nov. 1 and 2 are declared special non-working holidays in observance of All Saints’ and All Souls’ Day. / DPC