Traffic rerouting dry run set in Barangay Looc

THE Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team) will conduct a two-day dry run for road closure and traffic rerouting along C. Ouano Street in Barangay Looc on October 24–25, 2025.

The dry run will be done in preparation for the upcoming road rehabilitation project that will officially begin on November 3, 2025.

It aims to prepare motorists, commuters, and residents for the changes in traffic flow once the full rehabilitation starts.

The Mandaue City Government will rehabilitate the damaged portion of C.

Ouano Street, including its drainage system, as part of its effort to improve city roads.

Team head Hyll Retuya said the dry run is necessary to assess traffic adjustments before the full road closure is implemented.

“We will be conducting road rehabilitation and drainage improvement works along C. Ouano Street, particularly in Barangay Looc. This project has been long overdue. The condition of the road there is already very poor, full of potholes and uneven surfaces,” he said.

He said heavy vehicles have already been diverted from the area even before the project’s start to minimize further road damage and traffic buildup.

“We have already started diverting big trucks and other heavy vehicles away from the area. The rerouting will officially begin with the dry run on October 24 and 25. The full implementation will start on November 3, to give residents enough time to adjust to the changes,” Retuya said.

He also mentioned that Barangay Captain Epoy Cabahug will take charge of informing the residents about the road closure and rerouting plan.

During the dry run, C. Ouano Street will be completely closed to traffic, and rerouting schemes will be enforced. Tricycles and light vehicles will be directed to GM Ceniza Street near Superior, while heavy vehicles and big trucks will be rerouted through DM Cortes Street and then toward AC Cortes Street.

Retuya also warned that motorists heading to Lapu-Lapu City will no longer have access through Ceniza Street during the dry run, as congestion is expected in the area.

To ensure smooth traffic management, Team will deploy additional personnel and establish checkpoints along the major diversion routes, particularly on DM Cortes Street, to assist drivers and manage traffic flow.

“We will add more manpower in those areas since we expect heavy congestion, especially near GM Ceniza Street. The full road closure is necessary so that the construction work can be completed faster and more efficiently,” he said.

The City Government appealed for public understanding as it continues efforts to rehabilitate and improve road conditions across Mandaue.

“We thank everyone for their patience and cooperation. This project is for everyone’s benefit to finally fix the damaged roads and make travel safer and smoother for all,” Retuya said. (ABC)