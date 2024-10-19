Traffic restrictions around cemeteries announced

THE Cebu City Government urged motorists to follow the traffic management plans issued by the City Transportation Office (CTO) for eight cemeteries in the city in observance of All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days on Nov. 1 and 2, 2024, respectively.

Cabantan Public Cemetery:

• No entry for all vehicles going to Cabantan St. from Cardinal Rosales Ave. and Archbishop Reyes Ave.

• Residents with vehicles are rerouted to traverse Sitio Sto. Niño St. to San Roque St., then to Cabantan St. out to Archbishop Reyes Ave.

• MPUJs (modern public utility jeepneys) and PUJs (public utility jeepneys) with the Mabolo route will follow Cardinal Rosales Ave., turning right onto Mindanao Ave., then onto Arch. Reyes Ave. Calamba Public Cemetery:

• No parking of vehicles in front of the cemetery along Vicente Rama Avenue; no left turns for trucks, buses, E-bikes and tartanillas coming from Lucio Lopez Drive to V. Rama Ave.

• No entry for trucks, buses, E-bikes, and tartanillas at V. Rama Ave. corner B. Rodriguez St.

• No entry for trucks, buses, E-bikes and tartanillas at V. Rama Ave. corner J. Alcantara St. Carreta Public Cemetery:

• No parking of vehicles in front of the cemetery along General Maxilom Ave.; designated parking is available in front of the Sacred Heart School of the Society of Jesus campus.

• No entry for trucks, buses, MPUJs, and PUJs at Gen. Maxilom Ave. corner M.J. Cuenco Ave., except for those with the Mabolo route.

• No entry for trucks, buses, MPUJs and PUJs at Imus New Road corner Sikatuna St.

• No entry for trucks, buses, MPUJs and PUJs at M.J. Cuenco Ave. Ext. corner Imus Ave.

• No parking of vehicles in front of Doña Pepang Cemetery.

• No entry for trucks, buses, MPUJs and PUJs at M.J. Cuenco Ave. corner Mactan St., except for those with the Mabolo route.

• No entry for trucks, buses, MPUJs and PUJs at Gen. Maxilom Ave. corner General Echavez St. and Gorordo Ave.

• No entry for trucks, buses, MPUJs and PUJs at M.J. Cuenco Ave. corner T. Padilla St.

Cebu Memorial Park:

• No parking of vehicles at the entrance of the cemetery along J. Panis St. heading toward Governor Cuenco Ave.

• No entry for trucks, buses, MPUJs and PUJs at J. Panis St. corner Gov. Cuenco Ave. Labangon Public Cemetery:

• No entry or parking for all vehicles on Bonbonan St. and L.P. Balaga Drive in front of the cemetery and its vicinity. Pardo Public Cemetery:

• No entry for all vehicles at E. Sabellano St. corner Aznar Road and on Dela Victoria St. corner N. Bacalso Ave. Queen City Memorial Gardens:

• No entry for trucks, buses, MPUJs and PUJs on A. Soriano Ave., Gen. Maxilom Ave. Ext. and corner J.L. Briones St.

• No left turn for MPUJs and PUJs coming from Benedicto St.; they must turn right onto Gen. Maxilom Ave. or go straight to J. De Vera St.

• Designated parking area available along A. Soriano Ave.

• No entry for trucks, buses, MPUJs and PUJs at A. Soriano Ave. corner 2nd Street. Talamban Public Cemetery:

• No entry for all vehicles going to Kauswagan Road toward the cemetery’s entrance or Miñoza St.

• No parking along Miñoza St.

• All vehicles heading to the cemetery must take Highway 11/SOS corner Gov. Cuenco Ave., exiting at Miñoza St.

In an interview on Friday, Oct. 18, Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia stated that they are implementing the Mayor’s Action Force for Kalag-Kalag 2024 — a comprehensive plan prioritizing the safety and security of residents and visitors visiting the graves of their deceased loved ones.

Garcia inspected Calamba Public Cemetery, Carreta Public Cemetery and Pardo Public Cemetery on Friday afternoon alongside personnel from the Cebu City Police Office, City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, CTO and cemetery administrators to assess conditions at the “three busiest cemeteries” in the city to determine where stall and ambulant vendors will be placed as well as where medical stations and police assistance desks will be installed.

Aside from the rerouting and traffic management plan, tarpaulins with emergency hotlines are being installed in prominent areas within each cemetery.

Members of the Quick Response Team have also initiated tree-trimming operations to remove hazardous branches and trees within the cemeteries to prevent accidents. / EHP