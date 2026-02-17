Tragedy at SRP: Cebu City rushes new safety measures to protect pedestrians

A FATAL accident at the South Road Properties (SRP) on Valentine’s Day has claimed the lives of two senior citizens, sparking an urgent push for road safety in Cebu City. The tragedy has reignited a debate over whether the city’s fast growth is leaving pedestrian safety behind.

In the wake of the accident, city officials are moving quickly to close safety gaps and better regulate high-speed traffic zones.

More eyes on the street

The city’s immediate response includes a new pilot program: a CCTV-based command center that livestreams traffic conditions directly to the public. To help manage the busy roads, criminology interns have also been deployed to support the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO).

“This was just a test to determine whether it was effective and to identify areas where we can still improve,” said Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival. The mayor noted that the livestream even includes background audio to keep viewers engaged with what is happening on the roads.

The City Council is also reviewing a new law known as the Kingston Ralph Ordinance. Named after a local entrepreneur killed in a hit-and-run, the law would hold businesses accountable if they serve alcohol to drivers who are clearly intoxicated.

This marks a major shift in how the city views safety. Instead of just blaming drivers, the law would look at the role businesses play in keeping the public safe.

Danger zone

The SRP was originally built as a high-speed road for cars, but it is now surrounded by areas where many people need to walk. This creates a "danger zone" where fast cars and pedestrians meet.

While major safety projects like footbridges and walkways are being built, they aren't ready yet.

The Wait Time: These projects are expected to take six months to a year to finish.

The Gap: Until they are done, pedestrians remain vulnerable.

“Actually, to be honest, it’s already there; it’s just not yet completed. It will take time, probably around six months to one year,” Mayor Archival said.

The Mayor also called on Filinvest Land Inc. to open and maintain walkways in the areas they manage to help keep people safe. So far, Filinvest has not released a statement regarding the request.

Currently, Cebu City relies heavily on people—like CCTO officers and interns—to keep order. However, experts say the real solution lies in better design, such as physical barriers and overpasses that separate people from fast-moving cars.

What to expect

The next 12 months will be a turning point for Cebu City. The completion of the new footbridges will be the true test of whether the city can stop these fatal accidents.

If the Kingston Ralph Ordinance passes, it could change how the entire country handles road safety and alcohol. For now, the city continues to monitor its new CCTV system, hoping that real-time data and public transparency will lead to safer streets for everyone.