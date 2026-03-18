Tragic death in aid queue sparks push for digital payments in Cebu

A HEARTBREAKING incident in Mandaue City has sparked a major conversation about how the government distributes emergency cash. Following the death of a 31-year-old mother of four while waiting in line for financial aid, officials are now pushing to move from physical cash distributions to digital e-wallets.

Mary Christ Cuizon tragically collapsed and died on March 11, 2026, at the Opao Gymnasium. She was there to verify her documents for a P5,000 Emergency Cash Transfer (ECT) intended for survivors of Typhoon Tino, which hit the region in late 2025.

The move to digitalization

During a press briefing at the Bagong Pilipinas Studios Visayas, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro expressed deep sadness over the event. She confirmed that DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian is now advocating for the use of e-wallets to prevent similar tragedies.

By using digital payments, the government hopes to eliminate the need for thousands of people to stand in long, exhausting lines. However, Castro noted that verifying who should get the money remains a challenge during disasters, as the list of victims is constantly changing and often lacks centralized records.

Safety advice for beneficiaries

To keep people safe, the government is urging those who are sick or elderly not to wait in line personally. Instead, they are encouraged to send a representative with an authorization letter and a valid ID.

“Our only request to our fellow Filipinos is not to take advantage of or deceive the government... by using fake authorization letters or IDs,” Castro pleaded, asking the public not to scam those truly in need.

Investigation into response times

The incident also raised questions about how quickly help arrived. While reports surfaced claiming a 30-minute delay in medical assistance, Mandaue City officials say CCTV footage tells a different story.

According to the city’s Public Affairs Office, the footage shows:

* 12:03 p.m.: Cuizon loses consciousness.

* 12:06 p.m.: A nurse and responder provide initial aid (3 minutes later).

* 12:13 p.m.: The Opao Emergency Rescue Team arrives.

* 12:20 p.m.: The victim is placed in an ambulance for the hospital.

Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano has ordered a full probe to ensure total transparency and has asked anyone with photos or videos of the incident to share them with the city.

Supporting the Family

The DSWD and the Mandaue City Government have stepped in to provide burial assistance and support for Cuizon’s family. To help with their long-term needs, the city has also arranged for Cuizon’s father to return to his job at City Hall.

This tragedy serves as a somber reminder of the urgent need to modernize government services, ensuring that help reaches those in need safely and with dignity. (EHP, DPC)