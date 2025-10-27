Tragic stabbing in Lapu-Lapu City leaves 2 former partners dead

A STABBING incident in Barangay Calawisan, Lapu-Lapu City, took a tragic and unusual turn after a 48-year-old woman was fatally stabbed by her former live-in partner, who later died after being subdued by bystanders on Saturday, October 25, 2025.

According to Lieutenant Christian Torres, spokesperson of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office, the victim, who was rushed to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center, succumbed to her injuries the following day, Sunday, October 26.

Initial investigation showed that the woman was at a store buying cellphone load when the suspect suddenly stabbed her in the chest with a kitchen knife. Police are looking into jealousy and the victim’s new relationship as a possible motive for the attack.

After the stabbing, the suspect fled into the interior area of Calawisan but was chased and restrained by bystanders.

Few minutes after, Calawisan Barangay Police Security Officers responded and arrived to take him to authorities. However, upon leaving the area the suspect suddenly collapsed and lost consciousness.

Torres said the suspect’s family requested an autopsy to determine if he died from injuries sustained during the chase or from cardiac arrest. The suspect reportedly had visible bruises on his face and nose, but the official cause of death remains under investigation.

Authorities are now determining whether foul play was involved and who may be responsible for the suspect’s death, bystanders or barangay officers.

“Though nakapatay siya, di mana pwede ibutang sa atong mga kamot ang hustisya,” Torres reminded.

“Og dakpon, dakpon lang, pero if way imminent danger nga nisukol or naay threat sa kinabuhi sa nagdakop dili ma-justify nga bun-ogon or to the point nga grabe iyang igo og man gali gikulata man gani ni siya,” he added. (DPC)