Trail Blazers slay Warriors after coach billups’ arrest

THE Portland Trail Blazers turned in a commanding performance, upsetting the Golden State Warriors, 139–119, in Tiago Splitter’s first game as interim head coach following the shocking arrest of former coach Chauncey Billups.

Deni Avdija led the Blazers with 26 points and six assists, while Jerami Grant added 22 in a National Basketball Association (NBA) regular season game on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025 (PH time).

Toumani Camara contributed 19, Shaedon Sharpe 17, Donovan Clingan 14, Kris Murray 13, and Jrue Holiday delivered a double-double with 12 points and 11 assists. Matisse Thybulle also chipped in 10 points in the balanced Portland attack.

Stephen Curry poured in 35 points for the Warriors, with Jonathan Kuminga adding 16, Jimmy Butler 14, and Draymond Green 12. Despite their shooting touch, Golden State couldn’t keep pace inside as Portland dominated the paint, 66–30.

Both teams were hot from long range as Portland hit 47 percent from beyond the arc, while Golden State connected on 42 percent of its long shot attempts.

The Warriors jumped to a 12–4 start, fueled by Curry’s early scoring burst, but the Blazers clawed back to tie the game at 28 by the end of the first quarter. Portland took control in the second, outscoring Golden State 41–28 to grab a 13-point halftime lead.

Curry briefly ignited a third-quarter rally, converting a four-point play to trim the deficit to 81–72, but Portland responded with another surge and eventually built a 25-point cushion. The Warriors pulled Curry midway through the fourth with the game out of reach.

Splitter, who took over after Billups’ arrest by the FBI on Friday, told reporters before the game that his focus was on keeping the team centered on basketball.

Billups, who was detained and arraigned in federal court earlier in the day, has yet to release an official statement. His legal troubles cast an uneasy backdrop over what turned out to be one of the Blazers’ most cohesive performances of the season. / RSC