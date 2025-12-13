Trailer drops for ‘Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D)’

PARAMOUNT Pictures has released the first trailer for “Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D),” directed by James Cameron and Billie Eilish. The concert film opens exclusively in cinemas on March 20, 2026.

Eilish, an Oscar and Grammy winner, teams up with Cameron, an Oscar-winning filmmaker known for redefining cinematic technology. Together, they present a fully immersive 3D concert experience captured during Eilish’s sold-out world tour.

The trailer is now available online. / TRC