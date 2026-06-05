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‘Train to Busan’ director returns with new zombie film ‘Colony’

‘Train to Busan’ director returns with new zombie film ‘Colony’
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AFTER “Train to Busan” (2016) and “Peninsula” (2020), Korean director and writer Yeon Sang-ho is back with a new zombie film.

Titled “Colony,” the movie introduces a new kind of “tech-based” zombies, described as more intelligent compared to previous iterations.

The film stars iconic actress Gianna Jun, alongside Koo Kyo-hwan, Ji Chang-wook and others.

The story begins during a biotech conference, where a group of survivors becomes trapped inside a building and must fight for survival against the infected.

“Colony” is an action-horror film with a runtime of two hours and is now showing in cinemas. / TRC S

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