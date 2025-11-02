Training the next generation of leaders

FOR young Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) officials in Cebu Province, learning how to run a meeting or write an ordinance can be the first step toward becoming real community leaders.

This November, the Provincial Board (PB) will host a one-day seminar to help SK leaders master the basics of parliamentary procedure and legislative work — skills often overlooked but vital for good governance.

Vice Gov. Glenn Anthony Soco, who once served as an SK chairman, said he wants today’s youth leaders to gain confidence in conducting sessions and crafting meaningful resolutions.

“I was once an SK chairman, and I know how these sessions of the SK are conducted. Even in crafting resolutions, they often struggle with the process, yet an SK resolution can stand alone,” Soco said.

The event, organized in partnership with SK Federation President and Provincial Board Member (PB) Loren Singco, will bring together resource speakers from the PB to guide participants the basics of drafting ordinances through Robert’s Rules of Order, a widely used guide that outlines the proper way to conduct meetings and make group decisions in an organized, democratic and fair manner. It was written by US Army officer Henry Martyn Robert in the late 1800s to help organizations — such as councils, clubs, boards and committees — manage discussions and decisions efficiently.

Soco said he hopes the training will remind young officials that their decisions can shape real policies in

their communities.

“The SK represents the largest sector of our population — the youth. When they function well, their voices can influence real policy decisions,” he said. / CDF