Tell it to SunStar: Traitors in the disputed sea

Be wary of everything China in the country -- at this time.

Drag not, however, the innocent Chinese or Filipino-Chinese into our maritime trouble with China. But probe the ones who are in cahoots with Beijing. Let the proven soulless among them and those who violated the Philippine laws (including diplomats), vis-a-vis the maritime dispute, be expelled and meted out the appropriate punishment. Go ahead, sirs. Do just what is right.

Insanity has nothing to do with press freedom and democracy. For goodness’ sake, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. should now act with dispatch and with a sense of great urgency to censor all the crooks, dumb and lunatic in Philippine media, the unashamed traitor or Filipino opinion writer in particular, to stop him from further spewing his venom and boot him out of his journalistic space for being obviously a part of the China propaganda machine. His “facts” and “opinions” serve the invader, not the bullied. Let the said columnist enjoy his “30 pieces of silver” somewhere else outside the Philippine territory.

Gosh, the life, welfare, safety and future of all Filipinos and the whole nation are at stake, yet the government seems to have been bound and shackled to do what needs to be done with these traitors and treasonous “Filipinos.” What are you waiting for, Mr. President?

The issue is not about liking China or hating China. It is China’s unacceptable savagery and/or hateful attacks on Philippine sovereignty, its robbing (by hook or by crook) of our maritime territory -- that is the issue. Tell me, since when has narrating the truth become “hateful tirades”?

A certain Peter Traenkner reacted to my writings about China and insinuated that I am being driven by “hatred and defamation” and thus suggested that “what is needed are cool heads and not hot heads.” I love China as I love and pray for all other countries in the world, the reason why I write as I write. “Open rebuke is better than secret love. Faithful are the wounds of a friend; but the kisses of an enemy are deceitful.” (Proverbs 27:5-6)

I have good friends, business associates and brethren in Christ who are Chinese and whose eyes are open. And I believe countless other Chinese everywhere in the world are like them. Hence, the problem lies with China’s present head of state and its national people’s congress, not really the decent, moral, thinking people of China. Huwag po natin silang idamay sa gulo. Spare them from the brewing maritime squabble.

The Philippines has no war with the Chinese, but just with the Chinese bully-evolved officials. Nothing of this sort (crisis) has ever happened before. But if telling the truth (as it is) can be seen or labeled as “hatred and defamation,” how much worse can the lies and distortions of the current Beijing government be depicted, including especially its atrocities and unilateral, brute acts in the contested body of waters?

And what can be cooler for Filipinos or Philippine officials to do in the face of the China Coast Guards and militia vessels’ repeated dangerous maneuverings to block Filipino ships from entering our own maritime domain which is well within our exclusive economic zone, than simply filing, patiently and forbearingly, numberless diplomatic protests -- not to mention the savage water cannon and laser attacks of China vessels on our Coast Guards, even on our civilian mission ships and crews?

“Freedom of expression must end when a country or a person is attacked in an uncivilized manner. It also violates the ethical values of a newspaper,” Traenkner wrote. But who has the right and power to suppress the truth? Nobody. Not even the media and hell. Can you tell me, please, what ethical values do China’s present officials have?

Truth and freedom of expression are intertwined with each other. Truth is the soul of journalists who have souls. It is what every media entity anywhere on the planet ought to banner, because the media without truth is mere propaganda. Apparently, he is worried over my “uncivilized manner” of writing more than the truth or more than the primitive, barbarous acts of the China officials and military. You are not a Filipino, I am sure, not only by the sound of your name. Worse, you could be a Filipino using a pseudonym -- a traitor.

As for your disagreement with me in my “one-sided bias about the USA,” I leave your covert bias, prevarication and attacks against the USA in the sensibilities and judgment of Filipinos (and the world) to unearth the truth, and to discern your motive in questioning my views in public. I’m sorry, sir, your letter sounds very much a part of China’s propaganda machine to counter facts and realities and promote untruths, contortions and fairy tales.

Finally, let me allow myself a snippet from the wise and great Winston Churchill, “Truth is incontrovertible. Panic may resent it. Ignorance may deride it. Malice may distort it. But there it is.” Truth hurts, but truth heals. Hope this enlightens you and the leaders of China and everyone -- and this helps and serves the world.

Indeed, dear fellow civilized nations, make it “China vs. World” because power or muscle seems to be the only language China can understand.