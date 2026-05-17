Transcentral Highway passable again after landslide

THE Transcentral Highway (TCH) is now passable to vehicles after a landslide on Saturday, May 16, 2026.

Balamban Mayor Amos Edwin Cabahug announced this online on the same day, saying the road is open but conditions remain hazardous.

He added that clearing operations are still ongoing.

The highway, which connects Balamban and Cebu City, was closed Saturday afternoon after landslide debris blocked the road and made it unsafe for motorists.

Motorists told to be careful

“TCH Update: Clearing operations on the landslide debris are still ongoing. Mahimo na nga agian ang dalan but motorists are advised to proceed with extra caution due to possible hazards and limited road access (TCH Update: Clearing operations on the landslide debris are still ongoing. The road can now be passed through, but motorists are advised to proceed with extra caution due to possible hazards and limited road access),” reads a statement in his post.

Local disaster response teams are still clearing the remaining debris along the highway. Cabahug urged motorists passing through the area to stay alert.

“Please drive safely and stay alert,” the mayor added.

According to the Visayas Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Regional Services Division on Saturday, May 16, Cebu could experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains or thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday, May 17.

Pagasa said these short and localized weather events are due to strong atmospheric heating. / CDF