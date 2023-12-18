Transformative experiences at SunStar

The motivation behind choosing this internship stemmed from a mix of uncertainty and fear of transitioning into the real world. SunStar unexpectedly became a reassuring guide, dispelling my apprehensions. It not only aligned with my career goals but propelled me beyond, instilling the realization that passion negates the fear of the unknown.

Even after an event, the prospect of a rest day couldn’t quell my eagerness to return to the office. While skills were not the primary focus, communication emerged as a valuable takeaway. The experience transformed me from an introvert who couldn’t ask questions to someone unafraid to seek clarity.