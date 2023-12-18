Transformative experiences at SunStar

Ana Moule Y. Pancho, USC Intern / Writer
Internship unfolded at Sunstar Publishing Inc., a hub of news in both traditional print and digital formats. Within the sales and marketing department, my friends and I took on the role of event coverages and creating pitch decks, adapting to the diverse demands of the dynamic media landscape.
The motivation behind choosing this internship stemmed from a mix of uncertainty and fear of transitioning into the real world. SunStar unexpectedly became a reassuring guide, dispelling my apprehensions. It not only aligned with my career goals but propelled me beyond, instilling the realization that passion negates the fear of the unknown.
Even after an event, the prospect of a rest day couldn’t quell my eagerness to return to the office. While skills were not the primary focus, communication emerged as a valuable takeaway. The experience transformed me from an introvert who couldn’t ask questions to someone unafraid to seek clarity.
Key tasks revolved around the “Kulitaw” event, where backstage assignments were very fun. During coverages, my tasks usually ranged from on-the-spot postings and reels to occasional article writing and creating pitch decks. The variety kept the routine engaging, offering a multifaceted glimpse into the world of media.
In the course of our internship, we discovered that acknowledging others’ perspectives and respecting their choices reflected a mature understanding of interpersonal dynamics. It indicated that we recognized the diversity of perspectives and priorities and had learned to strike a balance between our own goals and respecting the choices and perspectives of those around us.
The work environment at SunStar was unique, blurring the lines between interns and senior team members. The relationship wasn’t hierarchical; instead, we were treated as colleagues. Collaboration was the norm, with most tasks involving working alongside senior team members or fellow interns.
In essence, my internship at SunStar was more than a glimpse into the media industry. It was a transformative experience that not only clarified my career path but also equipped me with resilience and adaptability, essential tools for the journey ahead.