Transmission charges up in August

THE National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) announced that transmission rates increased by 7.09 percent in August 2025, from P1.3233/kWh in July to P1.4171/kWh.

In a statement, NGCP said the rise was primarily driven by higher Ancillary Services (AS) charges, which climbed by P0.0787/kWh to P0.6659/kWh in August.

AS rates, which are pass-through costs that the NGCP remits directly to power generators, are the largest component of transmission-related expenses.

Meanwhile, the NGCP’s transmission wheeling rate, its fee for delivering power, had only a slight increase of P0.0047/kWh, moving from P0.5923/kWh to P0.5970/kWh. The grid operator clarified that it does not earn from AS costs and does not benefit from changes in their

prices. / KOC

