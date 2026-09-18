Transmission line projects improvement continues to back grids

THE National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) has completed five transmission line projects this year, while six others are eyed for completion in the next 12 months to further improve the country’s transmission grids.

Data released by the NGCP on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026, showed that around P7.19 billion worth of finished projects include the Nagsaag-Tumana 69-kilovolt (kV) transmission line project in eastern Pangasinan, the Tacurong-Kalamansig 69-kV transmission line project in Sultan Kudarat and the Laguindingan 230-kV substation project in Misamis Oriental.

The total also covers the Visayas Substation Reliability Project 2 and the Visayas 69-kV transmission line upgrading projects.

Meanwhile, the projects that have yet to be finished amount to around P23.54 billion.

For the Luzon grid, these are the Tuguegarao-Lal-lo (Magapit) 230-kV transmission line project and the North Luzon Substation upgrading project 1.

The projects for the Visayas grid are the Nabas-Caticlan-Boracay transmission line project in Aklan and the Panay-Guimaras 138kV interconnection project.

For the Mindanao grid, these are the Mindanao Substation Expansion 4 Project and the Nasipit Substation Bus-in Project.

NGCP spokesperson lawyer Cynthia Alabanza, in a briefing on Thursday, Sept. 17, said they continue to improve the transmission lines to ensure that they can accommodate the additional areas to be serviced, as well as the additional supply and new technologies.

“Our projects are continuous. It does not mean that when a project is completed, we’re done… (These are being done) to further develop the grid,” she added. / PNA