Transmission rates edge higher in July

ELECTRICITY consumers may see a slight increase in their July 2026 power bills after transmission rates rose due to higher ancillary service (AS) charges, the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) said.

In a statement, NGCP said the overall average transmission rate for the June 2026 billing period, which will be reflected in electricity bills this July, increased by 0.77 percent to P1.4604 per kilowatt-hour (kWh), from P1.4492 per kWh in May.

The increase was driven by a 10.18-percent rise in ancillary service charges, which climbed to P0.7955 per kWh in June from P0.7220 per kWh in May.

Ancillary services are reserve power supplied by generators to help stabilize the grid during supply-demand imbalances and ensure the reliable delivery of electricity.

NGCP said it does not earn from ancillary service charges, stressing that these are pass-through costs remitted directly to power generators with bilateral contracts and to the Independent Electricity Market Operator of the Philippines for ancillary services procured through the Reserve Market.

Meanwhile, the transmission wheeling rate, or the fee charged for delivering electricity through the transmission network, declined to P0.5058 per kWh in June from P0.5607 per kWh in May.

Despite the reduction in wheeling charges, NGCP said ancillary services continue to account for the largest share of the overall transmission rate.

“As the system operator, NGCP’s priority is to ensure the grid remains resilient during supply-demand imbalances. NGCP does not profit from AS charges, as these are remitted directly to the providers who help us maintain the continuous flow of electricity across the country,” the grid operator said. / KOC