Transport group: Modernization program a failure

ALLOWING unconsolidated public utility vehicles (PUVs) to operate in routes with a low number of authorized units (NAU) showed the inefficiency of the modernization program, a local transport group said on Thursday, July 18, 2024.

However, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Central Visayas refuted the statement of the transport group.

Greg Perez, president of the Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide, told SunStar Cebu on Thursday that approval of the LTFRB Board Resolution 053 was like admitting openly that phasing out the traditional public utility jeepneys (TPUJs) in place of modern PUVs under the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP) hampers public transportation and commuters.

LTFRB Central Office earlier identified over 2,500 routes across the country with a low number of authorized public transportation routes, with 64 coming from Central Visayas.

The agency added that these unconsolidated TPUJs and UV Express will be allowed to ply these routes, given that they are registered with the Land Transportation Office (LTO) and have valid personal passenger accident insurance coverage.

Inefficient

Perez, in an interview, told SunStar Cebu that the new policy reflects the reality on the ground that modern PUVs cannot accommodate the large number of commuters on the road.

“Walay klaro ang LTFRB sa maong programa nga dili na padaganon, puros istorya ra. Kay sa tinuod lang dili nila padaganon ang mga unkonsilidad, apektado ang atong transportation (The LTFRB is not clear about the program. It can’t be done. It’s all talk. Because honestly, if they don’t run the unconsolidated ones, our transportation is affected),” Perez said.

In Cebu City alone, Perez said he was told by LTFRB Central Visayas Director Eduardo Montealto Jr. that only 2,000 units of modern PUV are needed to cater to the commuters in the city, in comparison to the existing 4,000 TPUJ units, which were threatened to be phased out.

“Kon atong balansehon, pila diay ang pasahero anang 4,000 (TPUJ)? Nganong makaya man sa modern nga 2,000 (units)? Bisan og pabarugon, isuksok ang pasahero sa sulod sa modern jeep, dili gihapon mahitabo nga kaya niya pag-accommodate sa pasahero (If we balance it, how many passengers are there in the 4,000 TPUJs? Can the 2,000 modern units cater to everyone? Even if the passenger is standing, the modern jeep will not be able to accommodate all passengers),” Perez said.

He added that TPUJs are already registered with LTO and LTFRB as they were already a requirement before their franchise was issued.

On April 30, the deadline for consolidation of PUVs into cooperatives or corporations expired and was not extended following series of extensions made by the current and past administrations.

Perez said that before the deadline, LTFRB reportedly released a memorandum circular internally telling its personnel to allow unconsolidated PUVs to continue plying their routes.

“Dili seryoso ang atong gobyerno ilabi na sa LTFRB kabahin sa programa. Dili na lang nila isulti nga dili nila kaya sa maong program ang pag-control ug pag-phase out sa mga sakyanan sa atong kadalanan (Our government, especially the LTFRB, is not serious about the program. Why not say that they can’t control and phase out the vehicles on our streets with that program),” Perez added.

Misinterpretation

Montealto, in a phone interview, said that the latest board resolution was misinterpreted by the local transport group, as this only refers to certain routes that have existing low numbers of PUVs.

The official reiterated that the modernization program remains successful with Central Visayas posting almost a 100 percent consolidation rate.

He explained that these routes with low NAU cannot be accommodated to the required number of at least 15 units per route under the modernization program, therefore exemptions were made.

Montealto added these routes are usually located in areas with less passenger demand requiring fewer units which was the situation in rural areas that were far from urbanized cities and towns, particularly in the province of Cebu and Bohol.

He added that these unconsolidated PUVs have made attempts to be consolidated, however, their applications were pending due to the required number of modern PUV units.

However, this is subject to change once the Local Public Transport Route Plan (LPTRP) or the Route Rationalization Plan (RRP) has been finalized.

“Unless naa tay Local Public Transport Route Plan nga nakita nila nga pwede i-merge sa adjacent route nga agian toh nga rota ay mahimo to siya nga i-consolidate ngadto sa laing grupo. Para sa atua good as consolidated sila kay nag-apply man sila (Unless we have a Local Public Transport Route Plan that they can consider merging with the adjacent route that will be taken, it can be consolidated into another group. For the present, they are good as consolidated because they have applied),” Montealto said.

“Dili gyud na nga gipabalik nato og dagan kay kulang ang atung sakyanan, wala ug dili ing-ana diri sa Cebu bisan didto sa Manila, kulang lang og clarification (It’s not like we’re asking them to operate again back because we lack units. It’s not present in Cebu and even in Manila, it’s just that there’s a lack of clarification),” he said.

He added that Cebu City’s LPTRP, which has been delayed, is nearing its implementation as it’s already with the LTFRB Central Office, which still needs clarification on the route plan.

Montealto said that once the Cebu City Government has complied with the clarification, the LTFRB Central Visayas will issue a notice of compliance that will be used as the basis for the LPTRP to be endorsed to the council and approved into ordinance.

He added that once approved, it will be consolidated with the already approved LPTRP plan with the cities of Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu, and adjacent cities and towns for the route rationalization plan.

The National Government’s modernization program aims to replace jeepneys with vehicles equipped with Euro-4 compliant engines to create an environmentally friendly transport system in the country. The cost ranges from P1.5 million to P2.7 million per unit. / EHP