Transport group seeks P2 fare hike

AS PUMP prices continue to soar, a transport group is pushing the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to implement a P2 increase in the minimum fare of traditional jeepneys, moving it from P13 to P15.

While the call is still in the early stages, Cebuanos are bracing for its impending impact in the face of skyrocketing inflation.

Last week, a national media outlet reported that the group of traditional jeepney drivers Alliance of Transport Operators and Drivers Association of the Philippines (Altodap) urged the LTFRB to release a decision on the group’s petition to increase the minimum fare for traditional jeepneys to P15.

The report said Altodap lamented the recent significant hike in fuel prices.

Group president Boy Vargas said the LTFRB informed the group that the petition is already under consideration for resolution, but the agency has yet to issue a decision.

LTFRB spokesperson Celine Pialago said the agency is thoroughly studying the petition.

Students

Trisha Tayactac, 23, told SunStar Cebu that a P2 increase in transport fare matters to her as a graduating Biology student.

“I disagree with it. It is really big for me. I am still studying, and as someone who lives in the south part of Cebu City to [get to school], I already pay at least P50 (back and forth) for my fare every day,” she said on Monday, April 15, 2024.

From her home in Barangay Quiot Pardo, she takes a jeepney ride to Land Bank of the Philippines on Osmeña Blvd., paying her first P13 fare for a traditional jeepney. From there, she takes another ride to the University of the Philippines Cebu in Barangay Lahug.

She pays more when she takes the modern public utility jeepneys whose minimum fare is already P15.

Tayactac said she understands why some jeepney drivers would echo such calls amid the current high fuel prices; however, a fare hike would hurt her as a student.

Bea Niña Ulson, a teacher at the same university, sided with the jeepney drivers, considering their income and the pricey fuel, saying, “I will be okay with it.”

However, Ulson acknowledged the concerns of others, particularly students.

She said a P2 increase in the regular fare would be a burden for others, given that they are also affected by inflation and many of them are students who may not necessarily have a source of income.

“That is why some people will really struggle with the possible increase, but for me, I am okay with it. You know, jeepney drivers are suffering with the high fuel prices,” she said.

SunStar Cebu reached out to Cebu-based transport group Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide Cebu on the proposed fare hike but received no response as of press time.

Oil price hikes

Last week, SunStar Cebu reported about the big-time pump price hike by oil companies after Pilipinas Shell, Cleanfuel and Seaoil imposed a price increase of P1.10 per liter for gasoline, P1.55 per liter for diesel, and P1.40 per liter for kerosene.

On Monday, oil firms announced a further hike in prices, to take effect on Tuesday, April 16.

Pilipinas Shell, Cleanfuel and Seaoil said there would be a P.95 per liter price increase for diesel, P.40 per liter for gasoline and P.85 per liter for kerosene. These companies will implement the price adjustment at 6 a.m., except for Cleanfuel, which will implement the hike at 4:01 p.m.

Last week, Rino Abad, director of the Department of Energy-Oil Industry Management Bureau, said a continuous increase in oil prices may be expected in the coming months due to higher demand from China, India and the United States, the top three oil consumers.

Abad also highlighted that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries has implemented a production cut of 2.2 million barrels per day.

“It is difficult to say that there is a chance of a decrease in prices. We don’t see any events or factors that can decrease unless the US and Europe implement an interest rate hike again, but that is far from happening because recently, the decision of the US Federal Reserve is that their interest rate is unchanged,” he said in a mix Filipino and English.

Fuel subsidy

Meanwhile, amid the high fuel prices, the LTFRB is awaiting the decision of the Department of Transportation on the release of a P1.6 billion fund for subsidies.

Under the program, operators and drivers of modern jeepneys are entitled to receive a fuel subsidy worth P10,000. Drivers of buses, mini-buses, school buses, taxis and traditional jeepneys will receive P6,500.

Delivery riders will be given a fuel subsidy of P1,200, while tricycle drivers will receive P1,000. (KJF, TPM / SunStar Philippines)