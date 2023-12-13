Transport group to hold 2-day strike

TRANSPORT group Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide (Piston) Cebu will hold a two-day transport strike on December 14 to 15, 2023, aiming to force the government into postponing the deadline for mandatory franchise consolidation currently set for December 31.

Piston Cebu president Greg Perez the franchise consolidation of public utility jeepneys will impact the livelihood of operators and drivers, affecting not only the 200 active members of Piston-Cebu but also other operators and drivers of traditional jeepneys.

“Ang franchise consolidation isa lang ka porma kon giunsa, gikuhaan sa gobyerno ang mga kabus ug gagmayng operator sa ilahang panginabuhian aron ihatag kini sa mga daan nang adunahan nga mga dagkong negosyante,” Perez said in a press conference on Wednesday, December 13.

(Franchise consolidation is just one way the government deprives the poor and small operators of their livelihood to favor already wealthy big businessmen.)

Reynaldo Elnar, chief transportation development officer of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board Central Visayas (LTFRB) 7, downplayed Piston Cebu’s transport strike as there are several modern jeepneys plying the streets in Metro Cebu.

Marcos’ decision

Piston Cebu’s announcement came a day after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced on social media that he is against extending the Dec. 31 deadline for the consolidation of public utility vehicle operators.

Franchise consolidation is a key element of the government’s Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP), which aims to improve the public transport system by phasing out old and polluting jeepneys and replacing them with modern, Euro-4 compliant vehicles.

Introduced in 2005, Euro-4 is an emission standard set by the European Union for new passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. Euro-4 vehicles emit significantly less pollutants like carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, hydrocarbons and particulate matter than older vehicles.

One of the steps in consolidating a franchise is that individual traditional jeepney operators must organize themselves into a cooperative or cooperation with at least 15 members.

Unconsolidated units

In Central Visayas, there are still 2,508 traditional jeepney units that are still not consolidated, according to the LTFRB 7. Reynaldo Elnar, chief transportation development officer of the LTFRB 7, said they had anticipated more traditional jeepney operators who will apply to be a part of a cooperative or corporation in the coming days.

Elnar said the number of unconsolidated traditional jeepneys is low compared to the number of both traditional and modern jeepneys that were already consolidated into cooperatives or corporations.

Bhon Marc Saturinas, focal person for the PUVMP of the LTFRB 7, said that there were already 6,117 consolidated units in Central Visayas. However, he couldn’t provide a breakdown for each province yet.

Saturinas said that out of the total number, 5,057 are traditional jeepney units that have already joined a cooperative or corporation, while there are already 1,060 consolidated modern jeepneys.

Reasons

Elnar added that, aside from operators who have yet to apply for consolidation to join cooperatives and corporations, some have chosen not to do so because they are no longer operating, despite having an existing franchise. However, he did not specify how many are in this situation.

“They did not [directly] confirm it [to us]. They still have a franchise, but from our perspective, they have not shown any activity. Although it is a requirement to confirm in the registry, that is our presumption,” he said.

Elnar also said that some elderly operators prefer not to proceed with consolidation due to their age. In remote areas, operators show little interest in transitioning to modern jeepneys. This is because the demand is low, with people in these areas preferring to use tricycles, motorcycle taxis locally known as habal-habal.

Analyn Conocono, focal person for transportation cooperatives of the LTFRB 7, told SunStar Cebu via Facebook Messenger that there are 71 transport cooperatives existing now in Central Visayas.

She said 48 of them are based in Cebu, while 13 are in Bohol, nine in Negros Oriental and only one in Siquijor.

Conocono added that there are 23 corporations in the region.

Earlier, the LTFRB approved Memorandum Circular 2023-013, stating that individual operators of traditional public utility jeepneys would no longer be allowed to continue their operations after June 30 unless they join a cooperative or corporation, as part of the national government’s PUVMP.

As for Piston Cebu’s protest, the group will camp outside the LTFRB 7 office in Barangay Lorega San Miguel, Cebu City.

Perez said their group will not be forcing all its member to participate in the transport strike, rather he is calling for their support to the initiative.

He added that the program of the National Government leads to monopolization of the public transportation that will result to transport crisis and higher fares. The full implementation of the program may increase the fare per person will be up to P30-P40 at a minimum.

The mandatory franchise consolidation forced the small operators and drivers of the traditional jeepney to give up individual franchises and vehicles in exchange for membership with the consolidated cooperative then purchased imported, imported, expensive, non-sustainable and frail vehicles.

It will eventually result in a total jeepney phaseout, as without consolidated franchise will not be issued with the renewal of their registration nor their provisional authority as requisite for them to ply to their designated route.

Without proper permits and documents, jeepney operators and drivers will be subjected to fines and penalties including the P50,000 fine for a “colorum vehicle.”

Rather than purchasing imported vehicles, Perez said the National Government has focused its resources on the rehabilitation of the old jeepney vehicles for a newer and environmental-friendly engine.

He said the government should also support the establishment of a local manufacturing industry to support the modernization program for PUVs.